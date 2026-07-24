3 Reasons to Believe Nebraska's Offense Can Be One of the Best In College Football

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finished the 2025 season 7-6 after starting 5-1, due to many reasons, which included a bad run defense and an inconsistent offense. The Huskers were 5-1 when they were dismantled 24-6 against the Minnesota Gophers, showing some of that bad offense. The Huskers offense also struggled against the USC Trojans (L 21-17), the Penn State Nittany Lions (L 37-10), and the Iowa Hawkeyes (L 40-16). In 2026 though, there are many reasons to believe Nebraska can right the ship offensively.

Anthony Colandrea Is Better Than Dylan Raiola For Nebraska

Dylan Raiola at Nebraska was pretty good at throwing the ball, as Raiola in 2025 would throw for over 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions before being injured against USC. However, Raiola couldn't run to save his life and had horrible pocket awareness. Essentially, blitz Raiola one time and you can easily destroy a Husker drive. Nebraska's new transfer and new starting QB is Anthony Colandrea, who transferred from the Virginia Cavaliers to the UNLV Rebels. Colandrea struggled in Virginia but broke out at UNLV with 23 touchdowns, nine interceptions through the air and 649 yards and 10 TD's on the ground. There is concern for Colandrea concerning turnovers and transitioning from a Mountain West defense to a Big Ten defense.

However, he has an insane offensive line in front of him and a great wide receiver room. It is also refreshing to have a QB who can run outside the pocket and kill teams on the ground. Raiola was sacked seven times against Michigan in a 30-27 loss and nine times in the blowout loss at Minnesota. Simply put, it was too easy for teams to destroy Raiola. Colandrea gives Nebraska a dual-threat QB who could be the difference for an offense that is inconsistent. It's not too hard to defend against pocket passer who has bad awareness, but a dual-threat who can hurt you two ways? Not easy to defend against at all.

The Offensive Line Is Actually Insane...

No exaggeration. The Huskers O-line is just great. Nebraska already had two NFL draft picks in Elijah Pritchett, a five star recruit who transferred from the Alabama Crimson Tide and did well in 2025, and Justin Evans, a former two star recruit who is one of the best centers in college football. But then Nebraska decided to add three transfers. First, they added the best offensive lineman the Iowa State Cyclones had in Brendan Black, who adds size and experience. Then, Nebraska added a top 10 offensive tackle in Tree Babalade, who did very well for the South Carolina Gamecocks. Babalade is another huge offensive lineman who adds experience.

Lastly, Nebraska added Paul Mubenga, a big O-lineman who adds nice depth to the Huskers. Essentially, Nebraska has a great four starters in Evans, Pritchett, Black, and Babalade, while the last spot is up for grabs. If healthy, this O-lineman will bully other teams and protect Colandrea very well. With Nebraska's lack of a experienced halfback, the offensive line can definitely help whoever gets the ball on the ground. The biggest concern of the offense is the running game, and the offensive line will definitely help that. Simply put, a mobile QB with a great O-line is a recipe for success.

The Wide Receiver Room Is Amazing

In addition to having a great O-line, Nebraska also has a great wide receiver room. One of the fastest players in college football is Nyziah Hunter, Nebraska's potential WR1. Hunter caught 43 passes for 617 yards and 5 TD's. Hunter fell off a cliff at the end of the season, but he was massively affected by Raiola's injury. Hunter is still fast, dangerous, and a great wideout. Then, there's another returning receiver in Jacory Barney Jr., who had a sophomore slump but remains to be very fast, experienced, and overall a great WR2 or maybe even WR1. Barney will need to perform better in 2025, but there's no denying his great speed and talent.

Nebraska also added a great wideout in Kwazi Gilmer, who led the UCLA Bruins in receiving yards last year. Having Gilmer as a WR3 is just great for Nebraska. Gilmer caught 50 passes for 534 yards and 4 TD's, showing his talent and yes, he is a fast receiver as well. Nebraska's depth at the wide receiver position is also good with Cortez Mills Jr., Quinn Clark, and Janiran Bonner. Mills, Clark, and Bonner all could breakout and become great in the passing game themselves with their potential. There might not be a superstar in the room, but they are very experiened and dangerous.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.