After breaking down Nebraska's position groups ranked No. 7-9 and No. 4-6, we've reached the units that could define the Huskers' ceiling in 2026.

These are the three position groups Nebraska will rely on most as Matt Rhule looks to guide the program to another step forward this season.

Number 3 – Quarterback

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea looks for a receiver in the Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Anthony Colandrea arrives with significant expectations after transferring from UNLV.

His mobility immediately changes Nebraska's offense, adding another dimension to the running game while creating more opportunities outside the pocket to extend plays. His experience should also help ease the transition despite working with several new teammates.

Behind him, TJ Lateef and Daniel Kaelin both have starting experience and provide some of the best depth quarterback we've seen at Nebraska.

If Colandrea develops chemistry quickly with his receivers and offensive line, this ranking could climb before the season ends.

Number 2 – Wide Receiver

Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. celebrates after scoring a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter against Michigan on Sept. 20, 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

This is arguably Nebraska's deepest receiving corps in several years.

Nyziah Hunter returns after leading the Huskers in receiving, while fan favorite Jacory Barney Jr. remains one of the conference's most dynamic playmakers. UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer adds another proven weapon, and Janiran Bonner returns to give Nebraska additional versatility.

There are legitimate options throughout the depth chart, giving Colandrea multiple targets capable of stretching defenses both vertically and after the catch.

Expect this group to play a major role in Nebraska's offensive success.

Number 1 – Offensive Line

Justin Evans | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

No position group enters fall camp with higher expectations than the offensive line.

Matt Rhule has repeatedly praised this unit throughout the offseason, and it's easy to understand why. Left tackle Elijah Pritchett anchors the line, Justin Evans has all-conference potential and provides leadership at center, and transfer additions like Brendan Black, Tree Babalade, and Paul Mubenga look to make an immediate impact on the Nebraska offense.

Not only do the Huskers look to have solidified starters up front but they also have others like Gunnar Gotulla, Tyler Knaak, and Grant Brix who significantly improve both talent and depth across the board.

The Huskers finally appear to have the size, experience, and competition necessary to consistently control the line of scrimmage.

If this group performs as expected, it could unlock Nebraska's entire offense by creating a dominant rushing attack while providing Colandrea with clean pockets and with his ability to scramble and extend plays that can only help this group.

Bottom Line

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule patrols the sideline against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The offensive line, wide receivers, and quarterback room give Nebraska plenty of reasons for optimism entering fall camp. If those groups perform to their potential, the Huskers should have the offensive firepower to compete with anyone on their schedule.

Missed the rest of the series?

Part 1: Nebraska's position groups ranked No. 7-9, examining the Huskers' biggest question marks entering fall camp.

Part 2:Nebraska's position groups ranked No. 4-6, highlighting the solid, dependable units that could exceed expectations in 2026

Which position group do you think is ranked too high or too low? Let us know your thoughts as Nebraska opens fall camp.

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