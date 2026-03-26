Nebraska's Brendan Black, a Veteran Transfer from Iowa State, Could be a Solid Addition to Offensive Line

Nebraska offensive lineman Brendan Black is says he’s found a family atmosphere with the Huskers’ football program when he transferred from Iowa State.

And, he had a reunion or sorts with one of the Huskers’ coaches.

Black started 30 games and played 36 at right guard with the Cyclones over three seasons. In 2025, he made 10 starts and played in 12 games at right guard. In 2024, he played in all 14 games with 13 starts — all at right guard. Black played 10 games as a true freshman, with seven starts, in 2023, becoming the first true freshman offensive lineman at ISU to start a game since 2008.

That’s the football stuff. The family stuff? He knows new Huskers offensive line coach Geep Wade and he appreciates what he said is the ambience around the Nebraska football program.

“Geep, he recruited me out of high school,” Black said at a news conference Thursday. “Really liked them [Nebraska] and I just think the program really fits me.

“It’s like a family here. So I think that’s the biggest aspect of it is the family. They treated my family really well, too, and me. So that’s a big piece of it.”

Wade coached at Georgia Southern and Georgia Tech before Nebraska. “Yep, [grew up in Florida],” said Black, who is 6-foot-4, 320 pounds. “Jacksonville, or right above it. I’m from Yulee, but nobody really knows of it.”

Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade (second from left) at Huskers' spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Black, who has been practicing with the starting offensive linemen, asked whether he felt like a Midwestern guy after his time with Iowa State and now at Nebraska.

“A little bit,” Black said. “I still have my accent but I love it up here. I was really open to anything [when he left Iowa State] but I do like it here a lot.”

About Wade, Black said: “He’s a character, but I love him. He’s a great coach. He lets us play free and just within his guidelines, but I love it.

“I just think how passionate he is about it [practice] and us. He really cares about us.”

Work to do for Huskers’ offensive line

Black steps into an offensive line room that includes center Justin Evans, left tackle Elijah Pritchett, right tackle Gunnar Gottula and right guard Tyler Knaak among others. Nebraska welcomed left guard Paul Mubenga and right tackle Tree Babalade as transfer this offseason.

Nebraska center Justin Evans talks with former Husker offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Last season, the Huskers ranked 10th out of 18 Big Ten teams in rushing per game at 145.9 (1,897 yards total). Emmett Johnson, now awaiting the NFL Draft, rushed for 1,451 yards. The Huskers allowed 33 sacks last season, tied for 115th out of 136 teams.

The sacks had many culprits — a lack of protection, quarterback Dylan Raiola’s lack of mobility (27 sacks in the eight-plus games he played). Still, the offensive line needs to improve against a difficult 2026 schedule.

“In high school, I really played every position except center,” Black said. “Got to Iowa State, really just played right, left guard, played a little bit of tackle and then last year played a little center … I just feel best at right guard.

“It’s cool to see … the start of it,” Black said about the offensive line. “It was, I don’t know, I think we had to build a chemistry and I think we’ve really done that. So it’s awesome.

“I guess just over time [chemistry is built]. I mean you got to practice repetition, repetition and just keep going. That’s really all you can do.”

Leader for the Huskers?

As a senior who has been around, Black welcomes a leadership role in Lincoln.

“I’m always going to try to be a leader, even if it’s not verbally, just by example,” Black said. “I had to learn the offense myself before I could do any of that.

“I love them [offensive line teammates]. I think they’re great players. Great people, too.”

Black is coming from a winning program at Iowa State. The Cyclones’ head coach, Matt Campbell, was hired this offseason as the new Penn State coach.

“Yeah, he’s a great head coach,” Black said about Campbell. “I think he taught me leadership and helped me grow into being a man and then, I don’t know, it’s just there was great people there. We had good chemistry and yeah, all good.”

The revamped offensive line will be on display Saturday in the Spring Game at Memorial Stadium (11 a.m. CDT), which head coach Matt Rhule said will resemble a real football game and not just drills.

“Yeah, it’ll be awesome,” Black said. “That stadium’s amazing. And then, I just think about being able to get out there as a unit will be awesome.”

About Rhule, Black said: “I think he’s going to try to get us better every day. I don’t know. The team meetings, I don’t know, he just gets us ready. Gets us going for the week. So, love it.”

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