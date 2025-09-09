Carriker Chronicles: Adam Breaks Down Nebraska's Defense With Jason Peter
Former Blackshirts Adam Carriker and Jason Peter break down Nebraska’s defensive performance so far. They look ahead to what fans can expect and what Nebraska also needs to do when Big Ten play starts soon. Jason describes in detail what Nebraska’s run defense has done well, what needs to be improved upon and how the pass defense has been so good. Also, how the Huskers can improve their pass rush this Saturday with Michigan coming to town soon.
Jason and Adam break down what it’s like to play on the defensive line when you aren’t as heavy, what it’s like to do a bunch of stunts upfront, the huge benefits to that and also the risk as well. They break down their biggest takeaways from the first two games so far, what they’re looking for in game three versus Houston Christian and the biggest things the Huskers need to do with Big Ten play starting in two weeks.
So far this year, the Huskers are ranked 21st in the country in total defense. They’re allowing only 8.5 points per game and they're No. 2 in the entire country in pass yards per game allowed at 65.5. The Huskers are also allowing a paltry 46 percent completion rate and just 2.8 yards per pass attempt.
Nebraska got its first shutout since 2009 on Saturday, but still allowed 113 yards rushing to Akron, who only put up 89 yards rushing against Wyoming. Akron's starting running back also averaged 5 yards per carry against the Huskers. Nebraska did not get its first sack of the season until late in the fourth quarter against Akron on Saturday as well. The Blackshirts did get nine tackles for loss on Saturday and now have a total of 11 tackles for loss on the season.
More than 100 players played against Akron, including the second-, third- and fourth-string defenders, and there didn’t appear to be a huge drop-off. Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule emphasized he was pleased with how the backups played on Saturday, especially on defense.
