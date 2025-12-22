Matt Rhule Had Some Fiery Words. Here’s Adam Carriker's Reaction.

Adam Carriker wasn't going to do a show on Matt Rhule's recent press conference until he watched what Nebraska football's coach had to say. What was just a social media post about the press conference turned into 10 pages of notes. Great quotes about Husker football and Nebraska's direction.



Watch and listen below, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam Carriker is as real and raw as ever in this addition of the Carriker Chronicles. He talks about why Matt Rhule and Nebraska have struggled to win games and Matt Rhule’s own words fall apart at the end of the season. Adam gives the three major reasons why, and Adam also shares a never-before-told personal story about possibly being addicted to Vicodin.

Adam discusses why Matt Rhule believes it’s ridiculous that some folks are dubbing Nebraska’s upcoming season next year as a program reset. Matt Rhule had quite the fiery response to this, claiming he’d never heard of such a thing before. Frankly, Adam Carriker never heard of it before either. Adam has, however, heard of program rebuild or a rebuilding year. So it doesn’t shine a great light on what’s currently going on in Nebraska when you’re supposed to have a year-three jump and that doesn’t happen, then in year four, people are all of a sudden asking about a program reset. By the same token, when your starting quarterback and starting running back -- both of whom could’ve come back next year -- are both gone and then you’ve already fired three coaches and you just brought in your seventh coordinator in less than four years, it is completely fair to ask if this is a program-reset year for the Huskers.

Adam explains why Matt Rhule essentially said that Scott Frost left the program in a very difficult place that Rhule had to fix before he could start doing other things directly more related to coaching football. Adam shares a story about the first time Scott Frost called him and what he had to say about the state of the program when he first took it over.

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Matt Rhule does talk about how they are building and building and making tweaks here within the program. Adam Carriker wonders if more than tweaks are necessary. But he does love one of the quotes Matt Rhule gave in the press conference where he said he’s going to try to do what Fred Hoiberg did, which is just continuing to build and build and build every year. It took Hoiberg seven years to get Nebraska basketball to get where it is right now. An argument could be made that it’s easier to turn around a basketball program because there are fewer people involved. You could also argue that it’s harder to turn around Nebraska basketball specifically compared to Nebraska football, because the football program with the Huskers has a rich and storied history, whereas Nebraska basketball does not. You can look at it either way.

Adam dives into why he was not a fan of a lot of the things that Rhule said last off-season because they’re more outcome-oriented rather than process-oriented statements. Adam believes very much in a process-oriented approach, and shares a story about something Tim Tebow said in 2008 after Florida was upset when they were a three-touchdown favorite at home. Then the Gators went on to win the national championship that year. Adam loves something Tebow said because it was a process-oriented statement. Carriker would love to see more process-oriented statements, quotes, and a more process-oriented approach, when it comes to Nebraska football, rather than outcome-oriented. If you try to skip the process part of the approach and go straight to the outcome, the outcome will kick your butt because you can’t skip the hard part, which is the process to begin with to getting to before you get to the outcome.

In the end, Adam Carriker takes a huge risk and even admits that it is a huge risk. He explains why he supports Matt Rhule. He also addressed his podcast briefly because once again Matt Rhule talks about people saying things just to get clicks, which is once again Rhule being too focused on the narrative rather than the process, especially when Rhule has his own podcast. That being said, Adam explains why Rhule’s temperament and his approach may be the best fit for the fishbowl that is Nebraska football.

The Huskers take the field before another sold-out home game. | Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska football is a fishbowl. Either embrace it or get out. Fans are passionate, which is much better than the apathetic fan base as you tend to see across the country from other football programs that haven’t won many games over the past decade either. At the same time, Adam does implore fans to be passionate but with respect. We 100% should be able to respectfully ask questions and hold people accountable at the university. We can support Coach Rhule while also respectfully asking appropriate questions.

This is a can’t-miss episode of the Carriker Chronicles with several never-before-told stories and behind-the-scenes looks at several things Adam has never talked about it before. Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw The Bones!

More From Nebraska On SI