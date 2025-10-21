Former Nebraska Assistant Bill Busch on the Trenches, Raiola and Rhule
Adam Carriker and Bill Busch discuss the truth about why Nebraska football is struggling in the trenches, Dylan Raiola’s performance, Matt Rhule’s challenge and more.
The Huskers underperformed vs. Minnesota. Was that game an outlier, or is that who Nebraska truly is?! How has special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler been the only coach to turn around his group, and will Husker football turn things around vs Northwestern?
Check out this exclusive interview with Bill Busch, who has been a Division I college football coach for over three decades. He’s coached for the University of Nebraska on three different occasions, he’s a former national champion and has also coached in two national championship games. He’s one of the few guys in America who’ve been an FBS defensive coordinator and an FBS special teams coordinator as well. He’s been a special teams coordinator at Nebraska twice, and he’s also been a defensive coordinator for the Huskers. Coach Busch is also a co-host of one of the hottest shows in the entire state of Nebraska, Early Break, along with Steve Sipple and Jake Sorensen, on 93.7 The Ticket. It’s the most popular radio show in 15 states (that’s what all the numbers say).
Coach Busch was also on staff when Adam Carriker was a Blackshirt, team captain, and won numerous awards for Nebraska football as a player as well. This is a rare combination of unique insight, unbridled honesty, and special football knowledge that you won’t find in 99% of the other interviews you listen to.
Coach Busch has met with and also interviewed Matt Rhule, worked with offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and the fact that this interview is a little bit longer than Adam‘s normal interviews is because there was so much football knowledge shared back and forth. Some sneak peeks we will give you, is that Adam and Coach Busch agree on what happened at Minnesota, certain play calls they do/don’t like, if Penn State/Matt Rhule have become a distraction, what Nebraska fans should expect versus Northwestern, and what’s coming in November. They do disagree on Bill Busch’s take on quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Adam and Bill had blast recording this interview and you can tell just by watching…Make sure you stay tuned until the end and watch Billy Busch and Adam Carriker throw the bones, on this unique and special edition of the Carriker Chronicles show, Husker fans!
