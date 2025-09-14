Carriker Chronicles: How Big Is the Michigan Game for Nebraska?
Adam Carriker breaks down whether or not Nebraska vs. Michigan is the biggest game of the Matt Rhule era. This game will have excitement similar to the Colorado-Nebraska game last year, but what are the true major implications of this game?! If the Huskers are 4-0 after Saturday, are they now favorites to go to the College Football Playoff, and if they lose, have they been exposed? Adam gives you the straight truth! Then, Bud Crawford makes boxing history.
Nebraska has not beaten a ranked team since 2016, when they beat the 22nd-ranked Oregon Ducks. Since then, the Huskers have lost 25 straight games to ranked opponents. Head coach Matt Rhule is 2-28 versus ranked teams in his coaching career. Rhule has also never beaten a ranked Power Four team.
Nebraska is 3-0 up to this point in the season. They’ve beaten a Cincinnati team that scored 70 points in their last game and whose quarterback is completing almost 80% of his passes and throwing for nearly 300 yards on average in the two games since they lost to Nebraska. Versus the Huskers, Cincinnati’s quarterback completed 52% of his passes and threw for only 69 yards. Nebraska found a way to win that game, the type of game they normally would’ve found ways to lose.
In the last two games, even though it was not top competition, Nebraska beat their opponents by a combined score of 127 to 7. In those last eight quarters, they shut out their opponents in seven of those quarters. The Huskers' 127 points over the last two games is the most points they've scored over a two-game span since 2007.
Against weaker opponents, Nebraska has looked dominant. Now they have a chance to prove themselves against a college football blue blood, and a ranked team. If they win, it would validate their season so far, them as a legitimate college football playoff contender and also what Matt Rhule is doing in Lincoln. If they lose, does that mean Nebraska has been exposed?
Also, Nebraska‘s own Bud Crawford decisively defeated Canelo Alvarez in boxing. Bud Crawford now is a world champion in more weight classes than anybody has ever been in the history of boxing and Crawford made history in front of over 70,000 people and in front of hundreds of millions of people around the world on Netflix. Bud is a huge Nebraska football fan as well. Throw The Bones, baby!
