Carriker Chronicles: Huge October Looming for Nebraska
Pick Six Previews' Brett Ciancia joins Adam's latest show. Brett grades Nebraska so far (the good/bad), then makes Nebraska a two-touchdown favorite over Michigan State and the Huskers a favorite in every October game. Adam cautions that nothing is guaranteed! November is a wild ride as they break down the USC, Penn State and Iowa games. Husker fans will love Brett’s bowl destination for the Huskers in Florida and most likely opponents (Oklahoma & Texas A&M).
Pick Six Previews' Brett Ciancia has a formula that has made him the most accurate college football predictor for over a decade. The first thing he and Adam do is talk about how Brett’s formula grades Nebraska’s football season so far. They start with the offense, they break down quarterback Dylan Raiola, and a lot of the national scrutiny that he’s received, and they discuss whether it is fair or undeserved.
Then Brett talks about parts of the offense that are way ahead of where he thought they would be in year three under Matt Rhule. Then Brett and Adam discuss the part of the offense that is way behind in year three under Matt Rhule right now, and that’s the offensive line. They break down what’s gone well and what has not and what the offensive line needs to realistically do going forward for Nebraska to beat Michigan State and try to win eight or nine games this year.
Then they break down the defense and according to Brett's metrics, Nebraska does indeed have the number one pass defense in the entire country when you compare their stats and their strength of schedule to everyone else in the country. Then of course, they talk about stopping the run in Nebraska’s defensive line. Brett has some strong words and thoughts on the Huskers, struggling to be physical at the point of attack and also struggling to tackle as well.
The next thing Brett had to say genuinely surprised Adam, when Brett named Nebraska a two-touchdown favorite over Michigan State this coming Saturday in Lincoln. Brett explains why and lays out how he feels good about Nebraska getting a win against the Spartans at home. Then they talk about a huge, must win October for Matt Rhule in the Huskers. Brett’s time-tested formula and metrics have Nebraska favored in every single game in October, those games are against Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern.
They also explore the much tougher slate of November opponents and more. You will have to tune in to the rest of the show to see if Brett has Nebraska or Iowa winning on Black Friday.
