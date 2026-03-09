Carriker Chronicles: Major Nebraska Football Updates, Big Win for Hoops and More

Adam Carriker gives some big updates for Nebraska football, basketball, softball and more Husker sports. Both football coordinators had a very interesting press conference this weekend. Nebraska’s football team is starting to take shape — including who is standing out and where the major question marks are. Plus, Nebraska basketball beat Iowa and is two games from playing for a Big Ten title. It’s a fun time of year for Nebraska fans.



Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.

Adam Carriker opened the show with several updates across Nebraska athletics, with most of the focus on football as the Huskers continue their spring preparations.



Adam talked about comments from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, who met with the media and shared some insight into how the offense is coming together. One of Holgorsen’s big points was the need for more explosive plays — especially the kind that happen when things break down and players have to improvise. Adam said that’s just the reality of modern college football: quarterbacks and receivers have to be able to extend plays and turn what looks like a busted play into a big gain. Building that instinct and chemistry is clearly a priority this spring.

A big reason for optimism, according to Adam, is the quarterback room. He spent some time talking about the depth and competition there, pointing out Anthony Colandrea and TJ Lateef as two particularly interesting options. Colandrea brings experience and playmaking ability, while Lateef is a very talented young quarterback who could develop quickly in the system. Adam’s takeaway was that the competition in that room should push everyone to get better, which would be a huge boost for the offense overall.

Another group Adam believes could make a noticeable jump this year is the offensive line. That unit has struggled with consistency in recent seasons, but there are signs it could be much improved. With more experience, better continuity, and stronger development, Adam said the line has a chance to provide the kind of stability Nebraska needs — both to run the ball more effectively and to give the quarterback more time in the pocket.

Anthony Jones makes a tackle during his 2024 season at Michign State. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the defensive side of the ball, Adam said the defensive line is still one of the biggest question marks right now. Replacing production and building depth will be key if Nebraska wants to maintain the defensive identity it’s built in recent years. One player he singled out as someone to watch is Anthony Jones. Adam broke down Jones’s pass-rushing ability and said his explosiveness could make him one of Nebraska’s most dangerous edge threats if things continue to develop the right way.

Outside of football, Adam also spent time celebrating a big moment for Nebraska men’s basketball. The Huskers picked up an overtime win over Iowa, a result that keeps their momentum going and puts them just two games away from playing for a Big Ten championship. Adam praised the team’s toughness and ability to grind out wins during an important stretch of the season.

Recruiting is another area where Nebraska continues to build momentum. Adam mentioned that the program hosted a major recruiting weekend, bringing several prospects to campus and continuing to strengthen relationships that could shape future recruiting classes.

He also checked in on Nebraska softball, which is off to a strong 18–5 start against a tough schedule. Adam wrapped up the show by sharing some fan interactions, photos, and questions from viewers — a reminder that there’s a lot of excitement around Husker athletics right now as several teams are hitting key moments in their seasons.

Program order

00:00 Intro

Intro 02:17 Nebraska Football Program Update | Dana Holgorsen at the Podium | Spring Football

Nebraska Football Program Update | Dana Holgorsen at the Podium | Spring Football 05:36 Off-Script Plays

Off-Script Plays 07:00 QB & WR Chemistry | Extending Plays and Building New Habits

QB & WR Chemistry | Extending Plays and Building New Habits 09:00 Nebraska QB Room Loaded | Anthony Colandrea & TJ Lateef

Nebraska QB Room Loaded | Anthony Colandrea & TJ Lateef 15:39 Offensive Line | Could This Be the Most Improved Unit?

Offensive Line | Could This Be the Most Improved Unit? 17:01 Defensive Line | The Biggest Question Mark

Defensive Line | The Biggest Question Mark 19:36 Anthony Jones Breakdown | Nebraska’s Best Pass Rusher?

Anthony Jones Breakdown | Nebraska’s Best Pass Rusher? 23:35 Fun Pics & Tweets

Fun Pics & Tweets 26:00 Nebraska Men’s Basketball | OT Win vs. Iowa

Nebraska Men’s Basketball | OT Win vs. Iowa 28:05 Big Recruiting Weekend for Nebraska Football

Big Recruiting Weekend for Nebraska Football 28:32 Nebraska Softball Update | 18–5 Against a Tough Schedule

Nebraska Softball Update | 18–5 Against a Tough Schedule 29:00 Adam’s Questions for Fans

