Nebraska Quarterback Anthony Colandrea Knows His Role in 2026

After a rough finish to the 2025 campaign, Nebraska football saw some major changes occur over the offseason, including adding a projected starting quarterback out of the transfer portal ranks.

Now, roughly two months after those additions were made, the Huskers are already seven practices into their spring football period. With plenty of new faces, styles, and personalities combining their efforts to continue building the trajectory of the program under the current regime, the Big Red welcomes several new and returning players to the podium on Wednesday afternoon. Arguably, the most notable was Anthony Colandrea, who joined up with Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen ahead of his final year in college football.

Touching on a variety of topics, including his new-look role, past experiences, and goal for 2026, the former Mountain West Player of the Year met with the media to take a deep dive into what life is like as a Husker. Here's everything the new Husker had to say during his time at the mic.

It didn't take long for the former UNLV Rebel to be asked to describe his experience choosing Lincoln to call home in 2026. While it wasn't initially planned by either side, both Nebraska and Colandrea came to an agreement and moved into the offseason with expectations that their relationship would prove positive for both parties at the culmination of the season in January of next year. With the uniqueness of it all, the soon-to-be senior, who has accounted for more than 8,600 all-purpose yards in his career, suggested signing on the dotted line happened fast.

“It honestly was crazy,” Colandrea said. “The whole deal was crazy. Because I was going to a different school, and then I ended up getting the text, and I ended up coming here on the visit and loving Coach Rhule and the staff. The whole transfer portal deal- it’s wild how it works”.

For the Huskers, who believed they had a transfer portal signal-caller lined up before he changed his mind, it was quick work hitting the recruiting trail after it was made clear that he was no longer an option. But, after appearing to rebound in a very big way, they landed on one of the most experienced players at the position in the entire sport.

Even with the decision being made in a surprisingly quick way, Colandrea suggested it was something that might've been meant to be. Though the Florida native didn't keep much of a tab on what was happening in Lincoln prior to him joining the team, the former Virginia and UNLV quarterback jokingly said he had already, accidentally, bought his new program's merch for a family member for Christmas last year.

“Three weeks before my bowl game, I accidentally ordered a Nebraska shirt,” he said. “I was just buying presents for my family, and I accidentally ordered a Nebraska shirt. We opened it up when Coach Rhule ended up texting me. We were like, ‘No way. This is wild.’”

Whether the star aligned or it was just a coincidence is of little importance. Regardless, the Big Red secured a battle-tested former starter at the sport's most influential position. And he brings with him 33 games of experience in his career, including 31 starts.

With his addition, Nebraska's QB room appears to have gotten a serious jolt. But even with the energy Colandrea brings, he'll need to translate it to the field come this fall. That begins with having a big spring. Specifically, it begins with him learning the offense he will likely quarterback for as early as game one. In his first handful of practices for the Big Red, the will-be senior suggested he looks at the early opportunity to see the field with his new teammates as an advantage, to say the least.

“I love it, honestly," Colandrea said. "Just because we got into it so fast, where I could build chemistry with the receivers early. We’re already in install four- we’re dang near almost done. So, it’s big time for us to get a head start on everything”.

The former Rebel will arguably have his most skilled group of wideouts he's ever thrown to in his final collegiate season at Nebraska. Now, he's working with Holgorsen and quarterbacks' coach Glenn Thomas to develop a rhythm at his new school. Those relationships are something the veteran described as vitally important, and the opportunity to begin building them so early on in the spring is something he's taking full advantage of.

While he gets to know his new teammates, so too does he begin figuring out his new coaches as well. At the quarterback position, Colandrea will have the opportunity to be the Huskers' metaphorical coach on the field in 2026. That means discovering the ins and outs of what he will be asked to do with Holgorsen in the meeting rooms every day. To his credit, it does appear the senior has done well at doing that to date. When asked to describe his relationship with his offensive coordinator, Colandrea suggested the two have hit it off just fine.

“Me and Coach [Holgorsen] are super tight,” Colandrea said. “When I was on my visit, I told my dad he jumped out. His energy, his juice that he had with me, and also my family. It’s been awesome working with him”.

For the former Rebel and Cavalier, he's had the opportunity to work with several coaching staffs during his time in college football, but even with the abundance of personalities he's come across in his time, Colandrea made it clear that what Holgorsen has done in the past, and specifically his vision for the former All-Conference QB, was too hard to ignore.

That largely stems from the signal-caller's ability to make plays with his legs. Not only can he hit a receiver down the field, but he can also move the chains on the ground as well. With over 1,100 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to his name, Colandrea will be asked to do the same at Nebraska this upcoming fall. He knows the importance of it too, and during the spring, the will-be senior is preparing himself to do much of the same in 2026.

“It’s a big deal for quarterbacks to be able to run,” Colandrea said. And doing that at a high level is exactly what he has shown. Still, he knows what his role will be for the Huskers this fall and described it in the simplest way anyone could. “Just go out and get first downs, score touchdowns," he said.

After quarterbacking an offense that ranked 18th in scoring and 20th in total offense last fall, the veteran playmaker is looking to replicate his past success in the scarlet and cream. Still, the level of competition he will face in 2026 will be unlike any other he's seen before coming to Lincoln. With that in mind, there's equal parts challenge and opportunity, yet he doesn't appear interested in backing down.

In his first media availability after becoming a Husker, Colandrea appeared to fit the bill. He's confident, energetic, yet rooted in his hard work. The success he's managed to have before coming to Lincoln means little if it doesn't carry over to his new-look team, and the will-be senior is preparing to back it up in a very big way.

For Nebraska, the program won't necessarily only go as far as the former Mountain West Player of the Year will take them, but he's gearing up to have a major say in that discussion regardless of the fact. 2026 is sure to have a lasting impact on the current staff set in place, and Colandrea's ability to prove them right could very well make or break the year. He'll still have to win the starting job, but between the experience and accolades he's earned to this point, the veteran, without much of an argument, holds a sizeable lead.

As he gets adjusted to life in the Midwest, so too does the program get adjusted to him. The confidence the Huskers' new signal-caller brings is reinvigorating life into Rhule's team after an uninspired race to the finish a year ago. But that baggage can't be blamed on him, and he doesn't seem to be taking responsibility for it either. Instead, he's working to change the dynamic of his new-look squad early on in his time wearing an "N" on his helmet. There's plenty of reason for optimism about what he brings; now, he and the rest of his teammates will need to overachieve. Gone are the days of doing the opposite being dismissed. In 2026, Colandrea will look to put the Huskers on a new path, and if he has his way, it will lead to success well beyond his lone season playing quarterback for the Big Red.