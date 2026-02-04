Nebraska Football Gains Special Teams Clarity with Maher, Humphrey Promotions

A promotion from within was indeed the result for the special team's coordinator role this offseason.

After former coordinator Mike Ekeler elected to take a similar position at Southern California, head coach Matt Rhule was left without one of the most well-liked members of his staff. Rhule would later state publicly that the replacement would come from within the program.

However, Monday’s news that special teams assistant Josh Martin had decided to leave Nebraska had some questioning if an internal hire was still the plan. Just a day later, HuskerOnline reported that Husker legend Brett Maher would assume the coordinator role, while former special teams analyst Nick Humphrey was promoted to co-coordinator of the unit.

🏈 Nebraska special teams plan is set for 2026



• 🔴 Brett Maher named ST coordinator

• ⚙️ Nick Humphrey added as co-coordinator

• 🔁 Ekeler blueprint stays in place

• 📈 Big gains for NU in 2025



Full story ⬇️https://t.co/SnvFhPuXGY pic.twitter.com/bmX2cMKsIu — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) February 4, 2026

Nebraska’s special teams units underwent one of the most dramatic turnarounds in recent program history during the 2025 season, quickly becoming a strength after years of inconsistency. That progress, obviously, came under the direction of Ekeler, whose energy and system helped elevate a group that directly impacted wins. But with Ekeler departing for USC and Martin's announcement regarding his exit earlier this week, the question became whether Nebraska could maintain that momentum, seemingly without its top two coaches from last fall.

Rhule had previously indicated that the plan was to keep Ekeler’s philosophies intact by promoting from within, relying on continuity to continue the unit's success. Martin’s departure briefly cast doubt on that approach, but Tuesday’s news still somewhat reaffirmed Rhule’s original vision.

Liberty Christian is thrilled to announce Josh Martin as our next Head Football Coach! Coach Martin joins us from the University of Nebraska, bringing 15+ years of experience at both the collegiate and high school levels. Join us in welcoming Coach Martin to Liberty Christian! pic.twitter.com/lXkpHtEK4K — Liberty Christian (@LibertyArgyle) February 3, 2026

With Maher being elevated to special teams coordinator and Humphrey promoted to co-coordinator, the Huskers appear to have a two-man show for 2026. Together, the duo will be tasked with preserving what worked under Ekeler's watch, potentially even elevating the unit's play against a daunting schedule next fall.

For Nebraska fans, Maher's promotion brings both credibility and familiarity. A former player, the 2012 graduate was named Big Ten Kicker and Punter of the Year in 2011 before carving out a lengthy professional football career in both the CFL and NFL. While his resume as a player speaks for itself, his understanding of the nuances of special teams, specifically surrounding specialists, should help assumed starters Kyle Cunanan (kicker) and Archie Wilson (Punter) through the transition.

Humphrey, meanwhile, represents continuity with Ekeler’s system, and hopefully his seemingly never-ending enthusiasm and energy. His decision to stay despite Ekeler’s departure signals confidence in what Nebraska was building, and his elevation reflects the trust this staff has in his ability to maintain the standards of the units going forward. Getting 11 players to treat special teams with the same, if not more, urgency as offense and defense was central to Nebraska’s success last season, and that mindset will again be paramount while preparing for three teams that made the College Football Playoff this year.

2025 Big Ten Special Teams Honors pic.twitter.com/5r4kXz4LlX — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) December 3, 2025

For as unfortunate as it might seem that Ekeler is gone, Maher and Humphrey were there for it all. Of course, they'll need to prove themselves in a very big way in 2026, but on paper, Nebraska returns nearly every specialist it had last fall. The only player who is no longer with the team is kickoff return specialist Kenneth Williams. The Michigan native elected to enter the transfer portal and will play against the Huskers in September, when Nebraska hits the road to take on Michigan State.

Other than that, punt return specialist Jacory Barney Jr. is set to return. He was named an All-Big Ten third team selection by the media for his efforts in the return game last fall. In his sophomore season, he compiled an impressive 545 combined return yards between kickoffs and punts.

The Big Red will also welcome back Wilson and Cunanan at their respective positions as specialists as well. Though they did not receive all-conference recognition, both kicking and punting units took noteworthy strides in 2025, and it would serve Nebraska well to see that continued next fall.

Congrats @brett_maher who now holds the @dallascowboys record with his 63 yard kick Sunday!



According to @Matt_Davison his 54 yard kick as a Husker would've been good from 63 as well.



🚨Brett will join us tonight on Sports Nightly at 8:25🚨 pic.twitter.com/zQiE2A2SZr — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) October 22, 2019

For now, the duo of special teams coordinators at Nebraska gets ready to work. Spring practices are just around the corner, and the Huskers will need to prove that special teams don't regress just because the former coach is no longer with the program.

It may be daunting and will likely have its share of ups and downs throughout the coming months. But don't be surprised if the duo overperforms expectations in 2026. There's a reason Rhule was so adamant about promoting from within, and regardless of why it took this long between Ekeler's departure and the promotions of Maher and Humphrey, here we are.

With split responsibilities, the duo will have less on their individual plates. Now the two must work together to divide and conquer the third phase of the game. That alone should help, and for Rhule and the program's future, let's hope his gut instinct was correct. The upcoming season, and potentially his tenure with Nebraska, may be riding on it after all.

