Carriker Chronicles: Transfer Portal Shockers for Nebraska Football, Dylan Raiola Update & More
Also, how Matt Rhule is building a roster the way it's done in the NFL, a new DBs coach, and volleyball in the Final Four.
In this story:
When Adam Carriker doesn't do a show in a few days, you get a loaded one! There've been a couple of transfer portal shockers that Adam discusses, including some updates too. Adam also has an update on what Dylan Raiola has been up to, how Matt Rhile is clearly building Nebraska the way NFL teams build their rosters, and the Huskers (almost) have a new DBs coach that Adam legit likes. Finally, Nebraska volleyball in the Final Four and basketball.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Host AVCA First Serve Showcase Next August
MORE: Nebraska Running Back Dante Dowdell Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week
MORE: What Can Nebrasketball Improve on Before the Full Big Ten Schedule?
MORE: Angus-Coombs: Harper Murray’s Emotional MVP Moment Resonates Beyond Nebraska Volleyball’s Final Four Berth
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published