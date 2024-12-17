All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Transfer Portal Shockers for Nebraska Football, Dylan Raiola Update & More

Also, how Matt Rhule is building a roster the way it's done in the NFL, a new DBs coach, and volleyball in the Final Four.

Adam Carriker

Transfer Portal SHOCKERS, RAIOLA UPDATE, RHULE Building NFL Style Team, New DBs COACH & VB FINAL 4!
Transfer Portal SHOCKERS, RAIOLA UPDATE, RHULE Building NFL Style Team, New DBs COACH & VB FINAL 4! / Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

When Adam Carriker doesn't do a show in a few days, you get a loaded one! There've been a couple of transfer portal shockers that Adam discusses, including some updates too. Adam also has an update on what Dylan Raiola has been up to, how Matt Rhile is clearly building Nebraska the way NFL teams build their rosters, and the Huskers (almost) have a new DBs coach that Adam legit likes. Finally, Nebraska volleyball in the Final Four and basketball.

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Host AVCA First Serve Showcase Next August

MORE: Nebraska Running Back Dante Dowdell Enters Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week

MORE: What Can Nebrasketball Improve on Before the Full Big Ten Schedule?

MORE: Angus-Coombs: Harper Murray’s Emotional MVP Moment Resonates Beyond Nebraska Volleyball’s Final Four Berth

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Home/Football