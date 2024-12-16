All Huskers

Nebrasketball's Brice Williams Named Big Ten Player of the Week

Brice Williams is the first Husker to earn Big Ten Player of the Week since Alonzo Verge.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 13, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots a three point basket against Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Dec 13, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots a three point basket against Indiana Hoosiers forward Bryson Tucker (8) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Neraska men's basketball guard Brice Williams had himself a game on Friday.

The Husker senior paced Nebraska with a season-high 30 points, along with a season-high six rebounds and five assists in NU’s 85-68 win over the Hoosiers. Williams was 10-of-15 from the field and 8-of-11 from the foul line en route to posting his fourth career 30-point game and first as a Husker. Williams became just the second Husker in the Big Ten era (2011-12 to present) to have 30 points and five assists in a game.

For his efforts, Williams was honored by the league as the Big Ten Player of the Week. He is the first Husker to earn the Big Ten’s Weekly Award since Alonzo Verge Jr. on March 7, 2022.

On the season, Williams is averaging 18.9 points per game on 50 percent shooting and has four 20-point games for the Huskers, who are 7-2 heading into this week’s Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic. The first game is Dec. 22 against Murray State. Tip from Honolulu is set for 8 p.m. CST on ESPN2.

