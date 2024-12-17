Nebraska Running Back Dante Dowdell Enters Transfer Portal
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell is on the move again.
Dowdell reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Mississippi native joined Nebraska out of the portal last offseason. Dowdell spent his freshman year at Oregon, playing in six games snd scoring one touchdown.
This fall, Dowdell played in every game and notched seven starts. He carried the ball 143 times for 614 yards and 12 scores. He also reeled in seven receptions for 21 yards.
A consensus four-star recruit out of high school, Dowdell had plenty of suitors both then and in the portal last cycle.
