Nebraska Running Back Dante Dowdell Enters Transfer Portal

A year after joining Nebraska from Oregon, the running back is on the move again.

Kaleb Henry

Dante Dowdell runs into the endzone for a touchdown.
Dante Dowdell runs into the endzone for a touchdown. / Amarillo Mullen
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell is on the move again.

Dowdell reportedly plans to enter the transfer portal. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 13-yard gain in the first quarter against Colorado.
Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell rushes for a 13-yard gain in the first quarter against Colorado. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The Mississippi native joined Nebraska out of the portal last offseason. Dowdell spent his freshman year at Oregon, playing in six games snd scoring one touchdown.

This fall, Dowdell played in every game and notched seven starts. He carried the ball 143 times for 614 yards and 12 scores. He also reeled in seven receptions for 21 yards.

A consensus four-star recruit out of high school, Dowdell had plenty of suitors both then and in the portal last cycle.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. 

