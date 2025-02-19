Carriker Chronicles: Jason Peter on Whether Dylan Raiola is Ready to Lead
Learn some things about former Husker All-American defensive tackle Jason Peter you didn't know! He discusses being a 16-year-old senior in high school, crazy things that happened while he was at Nebraska, and at the end of the interview, he shares a truly shocking. He also drops some truth about Dylan Raiola as a leader, his take on Matt Rhule talking College Football Playoff expectations, why Nebraska's struggled with a pass rush and whether he believes in defensive coordinator John Butler.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
