How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Oregon: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
Bubble watch continues for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, who’s one of a handful of Big Ten squads battling for the last few at-large spots to the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskers grabbed a much-needed Quad 1 win last Thursday, dispatching No. 17 Maryland on the road in dominant fashion with a 91-71 win for NU’s second ranked win of the season. Plus, the victory also snapped a three-game losing streak that began early in the month.
That momentum didn’t carry over into another ranked showdown with No. 25 Illinois as Nebraska dropped a 77-68 affair to the Illini. Part of that was due to the lack of scoring balance as Alexis Markowski was the lone Husker to reach double figures with a game-high 28 points alongside eight rebounds. On the other side, Illinois had four players in double digits while outshooting NU from the field (45.2% to 39.7%).
Another quality opportunity awaits Nebraska on Wednesday with a home date with Oregon – who’s in a very similar spot with the Huskers. Here’s all you need to know as the Ducks visit Pinnacle Bank Arena on a frigid Wednesday night in Lincoln.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (17-9, 8-7 B1G) vs. Oregon (18-8, 9-6 B1G)
- When: Wednesday, February 18, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Oregon Scout
Head Coach: Kelly Graves | 11th Season at Oregon; 28th as HC | 239-108 (.689) at Oregon; 622-281 (.689) Career HC Record | 13x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x Final Four, 3x Elite Eights, 3x Sweet 16s | 3x Pac-12 Regular Season titles, 2x Pac-12 Tournament titles, 10x WCC regular season titles, 7x WCC Tournament titles | 2x Pac-12 Coach OTY, 8x WCC Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and Big Bend CC | Previous assistant at Saint Mary’s, Portland and New Mexico MBB.
2023-24 Record: 11-21 (2-16 Pac-12, 12th) | 1x All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Oregon leads 1-0 (Jan. 3, 1985 last matchup, 73-67 Oregon).
Key Returners: Sofia Bell, G, Soph. | Phillipina Kyei, C, Sr. | Sarah Rambus, F, Soph. | Sammie Wagner, G/F, R-Soph.
Key Additions: Deja Kelly, G, Gr. (North Carolina) | Peyton Scott, G, Gr. (Miami, Ohio) | Nani Falatea, G, R-Jr. (BYU) | Amina Muhammad, F, Jr. (Texas) | Elisa Mevius, G, Jr. (Seina) | Alexis Whitifield, F, Gr. (UC Santa Barbara) | Ari Long, G, Soph. (Washington).
Key Departures: Kennedy Basham, F, Jr. (Arizona State) | Ula Chamberlin, G (Eligibility) | Chance Gray, G, Jr. (Ohio State) | Grace VanSlooten, F, Jr. (Michigan State) | Kennedi Williams, G (Eligibility) | Priscilla Williams, G, R-Jr. (Jacksonville).
Outlook: A three-year run from 2017-2020 saw Oregon reach new heights as a program with a combined 95-12 record, three Pac-12 regular season titles, two Pac-12 tournament titles, NCAA Elite Eight appearance and a spot in the Final Four. Since then, the program has steadily declined which came to a head in the 2023-2024 season with the worst record of the Kelly Graves at 11-21 and a 12th place finish in the final season of the Pac-12.
An exodus followed with two of the three double-figure scorers from last season transferring as Grace VanSlooten (15 PPG) went to Michigan State while guard Chance Gray (13.9 PPG) took her talents to Columbus and Ohio State. Graves was able to keep around a pair of key players in center Kyei Phillipina (12.6 PPG) and Sofia Bell (7 PPG). But the core of this season’s team was built through the transfer portal.
The result has been a well-balanced roster for the Ducks who are battling to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2022. The top four scorers for Oregon are transfers led by a pair of graduate student guards in Deja Kelly from North Carolina (10.7 PPG) and Miami’s (OH) Peyton Scott (9.5 PPG). Redshirt junior guard Nani Falatea spent three seasons at BYU before coming to Eugene where she’s producing 7.6 PPG. Former 6-foot-4 Texas forward Amina Muhammad gives the Ducks some major height as the junior has averaged 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Seina’s Elisa Mevius (6.7 PPG) and UC Santa Barbara’s Alexis Whitifield (5 PPG) provide quality minutes off the bench. That also includes sophomore guard Ari Long who spent her freshman season at Washington before coming to Oregon where she’s adding nearly three points per game off the bench.
One of the lowest-scoring teams in the Big Ten at 67.8 PPG (14th), the Ducks make up for the lack of offensive punch with defense where they’re fifth in the conference at allowing 61.3 PPG. Although, the offensive numbers aren’t pretty as Oregon sits in the bottom five in all of field goal, three point and free throw percentage. That extends to numerous other categories with the Ducks in the bottom five of the Big Ten in total rebounds, assists and blocks.
Despite a similar record and just one spot separating the two teams in the NET rankings, Oregon doesn't have impressive stats with the 18-8 record. With each squad desperate for a win in their chase for an NCAA Tournament spot, Wednesday’s contest is pivotal. With Nebraska at home and having a clear advantage on the offensive side, give me the Huskers to win their second game in the last three.
