Nebraska Softball’s Jordy Bahl Named NFCA Co-Player of the Week
The National Fastpitch Coaches Associated named Jordy Bahl the Co-Player of the Week after an impressive performance on both sides of the ball at the Troy Cox Classic last weekend in New Mexico.
Bahl became the first Husker to earn the honor since Taylor Edwards in 2019.
Bahl played a key role in helping the Huskers secure five run-rule victories in New Mexico, highlighted by a no-hitter against Northern Colorado, where she didn't allow a ball out of the infield.
It was the fourth no-hitter of her career, the 41st in school history, and the first since Sarah Harness in 2023. She also started against New Mexico State, tossing 5.0 shutout innings, giving up just two singles.
Bahl went 2-0 in her two starts, striking out 13 batters and walking only two.
At the plate, the Papillion, Neb., native batted .625 (10-for-16), with nine extra-base hits, including four doubles, four home runs, and a triple. She also scored nine runs and drove in nine RBIs, averaging 2.0 hits, 1.8 extra-base hits, 1.8 runs, and 1.8 RBIs per game.
On the first day of the tournament, Bahl went 4-for-6 with a double, three home runs, four runs, and four RBIs against Texas A&M Corpus Christi and New Mexico State, including her first career multi-homer game.
On day two, she was 2-for-6 with one double, one home run, two runs, and four RBIs.
Bahl wrapped up the tournament by going 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, and a triple against Montana, recording one RBI and scoring three runs.
She set career highs for hits, doubles, triples, runs, and extra-base hits in that game.
Bahl shared the honors this week with Arizona’s Miranda Stoddard.
Stoddard batted an impressive .833, going 10-for-12 with six home runs, a triple, 12 RBIs, and seven runs scored, posting a slugging percentage of 2.500. She also walked four times, recorded a sacrifice fly, and finished with an .824 on-base percentage.
The graduate student hit two home runs in each of the Wildcats' first two games against South Alabama, driving in three runs in the first game and four in the second.
Stoddard then added four more RBIs in their initial matchup with Cal State Fullerton.
