Carriker Chronicles: Major Developments for Nebraska Football Keep Coming

Heinrich Haarberg's new position, five-star edge defender Williams Nwaneri Is "N," and Matt Rhule doubles down on a "year 3 jump"

Williams Nwaneri, the No. 7 recruit in America a year ago, announced he's transferring to Nebraska with four years left to play. Adam Carriker breaks down the Huskers' defensive front seven right now and what it could look like in the near future. Heinrich Haarberg has a new position, and Adam believes he is a major chess piece in Dana Holgorsen's offense. Finally, head coach Matt Rhule doubles down on a "year 3 jump"!

Published
