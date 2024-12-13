I-80 Club: Dirk Chatelain On What's Holding Nebraska Football Back, The Ceiling, And More
Dirk Chatelain, formerly of the Omaha World-Herald, joins Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson to discuss Husker football following another disappointing season.
In this story:
- What is holding the program back?
- Do people care too much or is that a convenient excuse?
- Is there a way out?
And so much more.
Plus, Scott Frost to UCF, Bill Belichick to UNC, and Husker hoops!
