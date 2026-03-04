Carriker Chronicles: Is the Negativity Aimed at Husker Football Warranted?
In this story:
Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have received a lot of criticism. Some of it is fair — but is all of it fair? And where’s the line? Adam has a strong opinion. Nebraska fans are passionate and loyal, and they’re ready for a return on their emotional and financial investment. Will the Huskers deliver, or is the fish bowl too much?
Plus: Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball suffer their toughest loss of the year.
Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.
In this episode, Adam dives into the growing negativity around Nebraska athletics — especially Nebraska football under Matt Rhule — and also reacts to what he calls one of the toughest losses of the year for Husker hoops, a 72–52 setback against UCLA.
Adam starts with a simple truth about today’s college football world: there really is no offseason anymore. Recruiting never stops. Roster management never stops. Development never stops. If you want to win at a high level, you can’t flip a switch in August — it’s a year-round operation. And in his mind, Nebraska has to approach it with a championship mentality if it’s going to get back where fans expect it to be.
From there, he gets into the criticism surrounding the football program. Adam doesn’t pretend everything’s fine. The results haven’t been good enough, and he says that straight up. But he also pushes back on the idea that all the noise is toxic negativity. To him, a lot of what people are calling “negativity” is really frustration. And that frustration comes from passion.
Nebraska fans still show up. They still care. They still spend the money, pack the stadium and invest emotionally year after year. Adam makes it clear: that kind of loyalty is rare, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly. At some point, fans want to see a return on that investment.
At the same time, he acknowledges the reality of the “fish bowl.” Everything at Nebraska is magnified. Every decision, every comment, every bad quarter gets dissected. That spotlight is part of the job, but it also makes rebuilding harder than people sometimes realize.
Looking back at last season, Adam zeroes in on the final three games. Defensively, Nebraska gave up too many yards and too many points. That stretch, in his view, poured gasoline on the criticism we’re hearing now. If that side of the ball doesn’t improve, the noise won’t quiet down.
Still, he keeps coming back to this: everyone wants the same thing. Coaches, players, fans — they all want Nebraska to win. Adam calls for some perspective and some unity. Frustration is fine. Accountability is necessary. But tearing everything down every week doesn’t move the program forward.
The show also touches briefly on Nebraska men’s tennis before Adam jumps into fan comments and questions. He talks about Daniel Kaelin’s appointment to the NCAA Oversight Committee and the ever-growing money being poured into rosters in the NIL era — and what that means for programs trying to compete nationally.
Then he circles back to basketball. The 72–52 loss to UCLA was a tough one, maybe the toughest of the season for Fred Hoiberg’s group. Adam breaks down what went wrong and what it means as the Huskers try to regroup.
He wraps things up by throwing it back to the fans — asking where the line is between fair criticism and piling on, what accountability should really look like and what it’s going to take for Nebraska to get back to consistent, high-level success.
Program order
- 00:00 Intro
- 03:00 “No Offseason” National Championship Motivation
- 04:44 Nebraska Football Negativity vs Fan Frustration
- 06:25 Nebraska Fans Show Up — Don’t Take Them For Granted
- 08:43 Husker Football Struggled In Final 3 Games
- 13:49 Nebraska Football Fishbowl
- 16:00 We’re All In This Together
- 18:18 Husker Men’s Tennis
- 18:40 Fan Comments & Questions
- 23:40 Daniel Kaelin On NCAA Cabinet
- 25:30 Money Spent On Rosters In College Athletics
- 27:00 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Loses To UCLA 72–52
- 29:23 Adam’s Questions For Fans
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94