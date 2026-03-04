Carriker Chronicles: Is the Negativity Aimed at Husker Football Warranted?

Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have received a lot of criticism. Some of it is fair — but is all of it fair? And where’s the line? Adam has a strong opinion. Nebraska fans are passionate and loyal, and they’re ready for a return on their emotional and financial investment. Will the Huskers deliver, or is the fish bowl too much?



In this episode, Adam dives into the growing negativity around Nebraska athletics — especially Nebraska football under Matt Rhule — and also reacts to what he calls one of the toughest losses of the year for Husker hoops, a 72–52 setback against UCLA.

Adam starts with a simple truth about today’s college football world: there really is no offseason anymore. Recruiting never stops. Roster management never stops. Development never stops. If you want to win at a high level, you can’t flip a switch in August — it’s a year-round operation. And in his mind, Nebraska has to approach it with a championship mentality if it’s going to get back where fans expect it to be.

From there, he gets into the criticism surrounding the football program. Adam doesn’t pretend everything’s fine. The results haven’t been good enough, and he says that straight up. But he also pushes back on the idea that all the noise is toxic negativity. To him, a lot of what people are calling “negativity” is really frustration. And that frustration comes from passion.

Nebraska fans still show up. They still care. They still spend the money, pack the stadium and invest emotionally year after year. Adam makes it clear: that kind of loyalty is rare, and it shouldn’t be taken lightly. At some point, fans want to see a return on that investment.

At the same time, he acknowledges the reality of the “fish bowl.” Everything at Nebraska is magnified. Every decision, every comment, every bad quarter gets dissected. That spotlight is part of the job, but it also makes rebuilding harder than people sometimes realize.

Looking back at last season, Adam zeroes in on the final three games. Defensively, Nebraska gave up too many yards and too many points. That stretch, in his view, poured gasoline on the criticism we’re hearing now. If that side of the ball doesn’t improve, the noise won’t quiet down.

Still, he keeps coming back to this: everyone wants the same thing. Coaches, players, fans — they all want Nebraska to win. Adam calls for some perspective and some unity. Frustration is fine. Accountability is necessary. But tearing everything down every week doesn’t move the program forward.

The show also touches briefly on Nebraska men’s tennis before Adam jumps into fan comments and questions. He talks about Daniel Kaelin’s appointment to the NCAA Oversight Committee and the ever-growing money being poured into rosters in the NIL era — and what that means for programs trying to compete nationally.

Then he circles back to basketball. The 72–52 loss to UCLA was a tough one, maybe the toughest of the season for Fred Hoiberg’s group. Adam breaks down what went wrong and what it means as the Huskers try to regroup.

He wraps things up by throwing it back to the fans — asking where the line is between fair criticism and piling on, what accountability should really look like and what it’s going to take for Nebraska to get back to consistent, high-level success.

