Carriker Chronicles: Matt Rhule's Big Change — Will It Work?
In this story:
Adam Carriker gets straight to the point as Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has made a major change in the Husker program. The Huskers could look very different next season on both offense and defense, and fans want to know if it’s going to work. Carriker also talks about Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball trying to build some momentum, Jordy Frahm and Nebraska softball’s strong start, and the return of the Husker baseball season.
Hit the play button for that and more in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles. For a synopsis, scroll down.
Adam Carriker jumps right in and focuses on the changes happening inside Matt Rhule’s Nebraska football program. But first, he gives credit to Nebraska softball, which is off to a great start and sitting at No. 4 in the country after playing one of the toughest schedules out there. Carriker says Jordy Frahm and the Huskers look confident, tested, and like a team that can hang with anybody right now.
From there, he turns to football and the direction Rhule is taking the program heading into Year 4. Carriker looks back at Year 1 as more of a foundation-building season — setting the culture, figuring out the roster, and establishing standards. Now, the approach has shifted. Nebraska is leaning more on the transfer portal and older, more experienced players to help speed things up instead of relying almost entirely on high school development.
On offense, the Huskers are building more around a pocket-passing quarterback, which signals a change in philosophy. The goal is a more efficient, balanced attack rather than relying as much on improvisation. Carriker also points to Emmett Johnson’s emergence at running back last season and notes that replacing that kind of production will be important.
Carriker says Nebraska has to improve in two key areas to take the next step: evaluating players and developing them once they’re here. He talks about some of the offseason changes, including starting spring ball earlier and putting a major emphasis on strength and conditioning. In his view, everything starts in the weight room, and the offensive line already looks bigger and more athletic. Defensively, moving to more of a four-man front could help generate the consistent pass rush the Huskers have been missing.
He also touches on Nebraska men’s basketball, saying Fred Hoiberg’s team needs to find momentum down the stretch. Carriker wraps it up by saying this offseason just feels different — more urgency, more intention, and more aggressive moves. Now the question is whether it all pays off when the season starts.
Program order
- 00:00 Intro
- 01:20 Husker Softball Sitting At No. 4 In The Country
- 02:20 Matt Rhule Big Changes This Year
- 04:45 Look Back At What Did Year 1 Look Like Under Matt Rhule
- 06:40 Now Recruiting Looks More Like Portal And Older Players
- 07:10 Built Offense Around Pocket Passing Quarterback
- 08:00 Emmett Johnson Emerges As A Standout Running Back
- 09:40 What Do The Huskers Need To Get Better At. First Is Evaluation Of Players
- 10:40 Next Thing Huskers Must Do Better Is Development Of Players
- 12:09 What Changes This Year Compared To Previous Years. Early Spring Ball
- 14:00 The Weight Room Is Where Everything Starts
- 15:06 Big Offensive Line Is Bigger & More Athletic. How Powerful & Strong Can We Play
- 17:00 Four Man Defensive Line. Can We Get After The Quarterback Better
- 19:31 New Approach For This Offseason
- 24:46 Nebraska Softball Playing A Tough Schedule With Great Success
- 26:02 Nebraska Men’s Basketball Remaining Schedule
- 28:13 Fun Interviews Coming Up
- 28:45 Adam Questions For Fans
