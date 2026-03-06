Carriker Chronicles: Adrian Martinez on Nebraska Like Never Before
Adrian Martinez’s first in-depth interview with Adam Carriker since leaving Nebraska is an exclusive! Adrian has known Adam for years, so he opens up like never before about his time with the Huskers, Matt Rhule, Nebraska’s offense, Scott Frost, Bill Moos’ book, and why he transferred to Kansas State — including whether he’d do it again. He also talks about the current state of Nebraska football and why he and his new wife decided to move back to Omaha. Cornhusker fans, enjoy!
In this episode, former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez sits down with Adam Carriker for a wide-ranging conversation about his time in Lincoln, his transfer to Kansas State, and why he eventually found his way back to Nebraska after his playing days. Because Adam and Adrian have known each other for years, the discussion has a relaxed, honest feel to it. Martinez is comfortable opening up and reflecting on the ups and downs of his career.
They start by going all the way back to the 2018 season opener against Akron, which was supposed to be Martinez’s first career start as a true freshman. He talks about what that moment felt like — the excitement, the nerves, and the realization that he was suddenly stepping into one of the most high-profile positions in college football. Even though the game itself didn’t happen (severe thunderstorm), that week marked the beginning of his time as Nebraska’s starting quarterback during the early years of Scott Frost’s tenure.
Martinez also looks back at what it was like playing under Frost when expectations around the program were sky-high. Nebraska fans believed the Huskers were on the verge of returning to national relevance, and Martinez explains how that atmosphere created both excitement and pressure for the players. He talks about the challenge of trying to meet those expectations, the emotional swings from season to season, and how tough it can be when the results don’t match the belief surrounding the program.
A big part of the conversation centers on Martinez’s decision to transfer to Kansas State after the 2021 season. He explains that at the time, a fresh start felt like the best move for both his development and his future. Martinez says the culture at Kansas State emphasized playing with a chip on your shoulder, and that mindset helped him rediscover his confidence and enjoyment of the game. Looking back now, he feels the move was the right decision at that stage of his career.
Adam and Adrian also talk about the idea of “offseason national championships” — something Nebraska fans know all too well. During Martinez’s time in Lincoln, there was often a lot of hype and optimism heading into the season, but turning that excitement into consistent results on Saturdays proved much harder. Martinez reflects on that dynamic and what it was like being right in the middle of it.
Later in the conversation, Martinez explains why he and his wife chose to move back to Nebraska, settling in Omaha. Even after finishing his career elsewhere, he says Nebraska still feels like home. The relationships he built with teammates, coaches, and fans over the years played a big role in that decision.
They also get into Martinez’s relationship with former athletic director Bill Moos and his thoughts on where the Nebraska program is headed under head coach Matt Rhule. Martinez says building stability is key — getting to bowl games regularly, stacking successful seasons, and continuing to develop the foundation of the program.
He also shares a few thoughts on what he’d like to see from Nebraska’s offense going forward and offers advice to the quarterbacks currently in the room, encouraging them to embrace both the pressure and the privilege that comes with playing the position at Nebraska.
The interview wraps up with some lighter moments and behind-the-scenes stories, including a memorable first meeting with former Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez, along with a few questions directed toward the fans.
