Carriker Chronicles: Tight End Luke Lindenmeyer on Nebraska's Season and More
Today’s show is a loaded two-part show. The first part features an exclusive interview with Nebraska's starting tight end, Luke Lindenmeyer, who discusses getting engaged in Memorial Stadium, his journey from walk-on to starting tight end, and what Nebraska needs to do in order to be successful against Michigan and other Big Ten teams soon.
At the end of the show, Adam shares a bunch of interesting facts, pictures and tweets. Then he gives his prediction for Nebraska versus Houston Christian this Saturday in Lincoln.
Luke and Adam talk about Nebraska’s football season so far, what the offense has done well and what the offense needs to work on. They address how offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen really focuses on doing the little things and making the routine plays over and over. Holgorsen wants to keep things simple, play fast and be physical. The big plays will come naturally when you make the routine plays over and over and just let things happen naturally as well.
Luke also talks about getting engaged inside Memorial Stadium, when and how he decided to do that and how nervous he was to propose in front of everybody. He also shares what head coach Matt Rhule told him about his plan to propose in Memorial Stadium.
Luke talks about his position coach, Marcus Satterfield, and how they taught each other a lot about the game of football, as well as playing the position of tight end. Luke discusses the Huskers' upcoming game against Houston Christian and what the big goal is for Nebraska’s team heading into this contest. Then Luke addresses the following week's game against the Michigan Wolverines and what the most important things are as the Huskers prepare for that huge match-up. Also, the most important things Nebraska will need to do week in and week out when the Huskers begin conference play and face Big Ten competition every week.
This is an awesome interview; it’s insightful and entertaining! Just remember to check out the second half of the show with Adam’s official prediction for Nebraska vs. Houston Christian this Saturday!
Hit the play button is below to watch.
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.