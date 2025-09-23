Carriker Chronicles: Tom Osborne on Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule and the Trenches
Adam Carriker and Tom Osborne dive into what’s gone well for Nebraska. Then they address the offensive line allowing seven sacks and the Huskers' 1.4 yards-per-rush average against Michigan. Coach Osborne explains if/how the offensive line can improve, and he addresses Nebraska’s defense allowing 221 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just seven specific rushes by Michigan. Osborne does see real optimism in the play of Dylan Raiola, Nebraska’s talent level and the next four games!
Hit the play button is below to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.
The GOAT and legendary Nebraska football coach, Tom Osborne, doesn’t do many interviews. But he joins Adam Carriker on the Carriker Chronicles for an exclusive interview! Coach Osborne and Adam discuss what Nebraska has done well so far and what they need to improve on going forward.
Coach Osborne speaks highly of Nebraska’s passing game and quarterback Dylan Raiola. He also speaks highly of the pass defense, and the improvements made in the special teams department as well. As for what needs to be addressed, Coach Osborne immediately brings up the seven sacks allowed versus Michigan on Saturday. He also talks about the gaping running holes that existed when the Wolverines ran the ball. Michigan had seven runs that totaled 221 yards and three touchdowns; Adam doesn’t even want to know what the average yards per carry for those particular rushes is.
Coach Osborne discusses getting back to basics, fundamentals, working on tackling and possibly doing a lot of scrimmaging during the bye week. Some coaches may let the players rest a little, some coaches may make it extra intense. Coach Osborne does not know for sure, but anticipates that Matt Rhule will put a little bit more into these bye week practices, as the Huskers need to improve and get ready for the next eight Big Ten opponents that are coming.
Coach Osborne discusses footwork, hand placement and technique on the offensive line that can be improved and helped. The offensive line played better. This is a rare, one-on-one interview with Coach Osborne, who opens up about how much the Huskers can improve for the rest of the season and what he hopes to see from them over the next couple of months.
Then Adam asked Coach Osborne about the 1995 Nebraska football team reunion this past weekend, since it was the 30th anniversary of their 1995 national championship. The coach talks about how the 1995 team is probably the best team that he ever coached, and the greatest team in college football history, and his opinion. Although, he does remind people that the 1971 Nebraska football team, which also won a national championship, had three All-Americans on the defensive line alone. This is a fun interview, and stay tuned to the end as Coach Osborne gets into throwing the bones with Adam as well.
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.