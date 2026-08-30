Carriker Chronicles: Trae Taylor on the Huskers and Why This Year's Team is Different
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On this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor joins Adam Carriker for a wide-ranging discussion about Husker football, Taylor’s move from Illinois to Lincoln, his mindset as a senior at Millard South, and what he expects from the Huskers this season.
Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.
Synopsis
Trae Taylor begins by discussing how well he has adjusted to Lincoln and Millard South. The talent, coaching, and overall football environment has impressed him. He also talks about the summer dead period - how he continued working with teammates even when communication with the Huskers' coaches and the football facility was limited.
Adam and Trae dedicate time to discussing Nebraska’s quarterback room and the relationships between the players. Trae says the quarterbacks have good relationships and even discloses his connection with sophomore TJ Lateef. He also elaborates on how his own skill set fits into offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s system and says he has an increased understanding of the offense heading into this year.
The discussion moves to Millard South. Trae’s biggest goal for the team is simple: return to the state championship. His individual mindset is just as simple – win every week. He talks about his preparation for his first game with Millard South and the mentality of just going out and playing as himself.
Nebraska’s season opener against Ohio is also a big topic. Trae wants the Huskers to completely dominate. That correlates directly with the standards he believes head coach Matt Rhule holds Nebraska to: do your job, play at a high level and dominate. Trae even gives his prediction for the Husker's season, anticipating that the Huskers could finish 10-2 or 9-3.
Taylor talks about the impacts of social media, expectations for himself and the attention that comes with being one of the top quarterback recruits in the whole country. He admits that he has stayed relatively quiet lately because now is the time to prove himself on the field.
Trae discusses his friendship with LSU commit Ahmad Hudson, including their competitive relationship in football and basketball. Trae also explains why this year’s Nebraska team feels different, pointing to a more robust culture, increased grit and a team that is always prepared to compete.
Then, Trae discusses his interest in sports broadcasting and his upcoming show on the Carriker Chronicles. He wants to give fans a look at what athletes are like away from the field and give people a real behind-the-scenes look at his life.
Trae brings the show to a close with a message for Husker fans: he is excited for them to see what this season brings. He has faith that Nebraska fans have plenty of things to look forward to.
Program sequence
- 0:00 – Introduction
- 0:40 – Meet Trae Taylor
- 1:13 – Adjusting to Lincoln and Millard South
- 2:50 – Why Linemen Are Quarterbacks’ Heroes
- 3:15 – Navigating the July and August Dead Period
- 4:30 – Relationships in the Quarterback Room
- 5:25 – Fitting Into Dana Holgorsen’s Offense
- 6:36 – Trae’s Goals for Millard South
- 8:05 – Preparing for Friday’s Game
- 9:05 – What Trae Wants to See Against Ohio
- 11:56 – Matt Rhule’s Expectations: Dominance
- 12:48 – Trae Predicts Nebraska’s Record
- 13:56 – Handling Social Media Attention
- 15:46 – Friendship With LSU Commit Ahmad Hudson
- 18:06 – Adam’s Duck Hunt Flex
- 19:20 – Why This Year’s Team Is Different
- 20:42 – Trae’s Sports Broadcasting Show
- 24:08 – Athletes Connecting Directly With Fans
- 24:35 – Trae Taylor Behind the Scenes
- 26:33 – Trae’s Message to Husker Fans
- 26:56 – Trae Ellis Adjusting to Nebraska
- 27:52 – Fan Questions
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94