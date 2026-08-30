Carriker Chronicles: Trae Taylor on the Huskers and Why This Year's Team is Different

On this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Nebraska quarterback commit Trae Taylor joins Adam Carriker for a wide-ranging discussion about Husker football, Taylor’s move from Illinois to Lincoln, his mindset as a senior at Millard South, and what he expects from the Huskers this season.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a summary.

Synopsis

Trae Taylor begins by discussing how well he has adjusted to Lincoln and Millard South. The talent, coaching, and overall football environment has impressed him. He also talks about the summer dead period - how he continued working with teammates even when communication with the Huskers' coaches and the football facility was limited.

Adam and Trae dedicate time to discussing Nebraska’s quarterback room and the relationships between the players. Trae says the quarterbacks have good relationships and even discloses his connection with sophomore TJ Lateef. He also elaborates on how his own skill set fits into offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s system and says he has an increased understanding of the offense heading into this year.

The discussion moves to Millard South. Trae’s biggest goal for the team is simple: return to the state championship. His individual mindset is just as simple – win every week. He talks about his preparation for his first game with Millard South and the mentality of just going out and playing as himself.

Nebraska’s season opener against Ohio is also a big topic. Trae wants the Huskers to completely dominate. That correlates directly with the standards he believes head coach Matt Rhule holds Nebraska to: do your job, play at a high level and dominate. Trae even gives his prediction for the Husker's season, anticipating that the Huskers could finish 10-2 or 9-3.

Taylor talks about the impacts of social media, expectations for himself and the attention that comes with being one of the top quarterback recruits in the whole country. He admits that he has stayed relatively quiet lately because now is the time to prove himself on the field.

Trae discusses his friendship with LSU commit Ahmad Hudson, including their competitive relationship in football and basketball. Trae also explains why this year’s Nebraska team feels different, pointing to a more robust culture, increased grit and a team that is always prepared to compete.

Then, Trae discusses his interest in sports broadcasting and his upcoming show on the Carriker Chronicles. He wants to give fans a look at what athletes are like away from the field and give people a real behind-the-scenes look at his life.

Trae brings the show to a close with a message for Husker fans: he is excited for them to see what this season brings. He has faith that Nebraska fans have plenty of things to look forward to.

Program sequence

0:00 – Introduction

0:40 – Meet Trae Taylor

1:13 – Adjusting to Lincoln and Millard South

2:50 – Why Linemen Are Quarterbacks’ Heroes

3:15 – Navigating the July and August Dead Period

4:30 – Relationships in the Quarterback Room

5:25 – Fitting Into Dana Holgorsen’s Offense

6:36 – Trae’s Goals for Millard South

8:05 – Preparing for Friday’s Game

9:05 – What Trae Wants to See Against Ohio

11:56 – Matt Rhule’s Expectations: Dominance

12:48 – Trae Predicts Nebraska’s Record

13:56 – Handling Social Media Attention

15:46 – Friendship With LSU Commit Ahmad Hudson

18:06 – Adam’s Duck Hunt Flex

19:20 – Why This Year’s Team Is Different

20:42 – Trae’s Sports Broadcasting Show

24:08 – Athletes Connecting Directly With Fans

24:35 – Trae Taylor Behind the Scenes

26:33 – Trae’s Message to Husker Fans

26:56 – Trae Ellis Adjusting to Nebraska

27:52 – Fan Questions

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