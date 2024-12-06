Carriker: Emmett Johnson's Exit From Nebraska Just Part of a Wild CFB Offseason
Adam's gut reaction to the Husker running back's departure, plus Bill Belichick's interest in the Tar Heels' vacancy
In this story:
Adam Carriker has said this will be the craziest & wildest college football off-season in history. So far, he's right!
Adam gives his gut reaction to Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson's decision to transfer, plus Bill Belichick's interest in the North Carolina Tar Heels' coaching vacancy. Also, a look at Nebraska assistant Garret McGuire's exit from the Husker staff and his landing spot at Texas Tech.
Get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: Emmett Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Matt Rhule Emphasizes Importance of In-State Recruiting
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Update on QB Heinrich Haarberg's Status & More
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA First & Second Rounds
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified