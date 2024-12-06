All Huskers

Nebraska Running Back Emmett Johnson to Enter Transfer Portal

The sophomore saw his usage increase late in the season under new offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, but he has opted to finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushes for seven yards against Northern Iowa.
Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson rushes for seven yards against Northern Iowa.
Nebraska football's best running back down the stretch is headed to the transfer portal.

According to multiple reports, Husker sophomore running back Emmett Johnson will enter the portal when it opens this month. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Johnson arrived in Lincoln before the final season under Scott Frost. After redshirting that season, he went on to play in all 12 games in 2023, including six starts. His redshirt freshman campaign saw him take 90 carries for 411 yadrs and two touchdowns.

Emmett Johnson after Johnson's 36-yard touchdown run against Northern Iowa on Sept. 14, 2024.

This fall, Johnson again played in every game and made four starts. He had 102 carries for 523 yards, adding 35 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown. Those receptions are the most by a Husker running back since the 2007 season.

Johnson shined down the stretch, when Nebraska made the change to Dana Holgorsen as the offensive coordinator. Over the frist nine games, Johnson averaged 6.4 carries and 31.6 yards per game. Over the final three games, he averaged 14.7 carries and 79.7 yards per game.

