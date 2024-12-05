Carriker Chronicles: Update on the Status of Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg & More
Also, getting to know the Huskers' new assistant coach, the search for a defensive coordinator, and some potential targets in the transfer portal.
In this story:
Adam wasn't surprised Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin hit the transfer portal, but he was curious about what's next for Heinrich Haarberg. Adam reached out and received good intel on Haarberg's status with Huskers. Adam also helps fans get to know their new assistant coach and some potential targets in the portal who could provide much-needed help. Finally, updated news on the search for a defensive coordinator and something that could make it more challenging.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA First & Second Rounds
MORE: I-80 Club: Should We Be Worried About Dylan Raiola?
MORE: The Go Big Redcast: Anything Interesting Happen This Week?
MORE: Evaluating Nebraska Football's 2025 Recruiting Class After Early Signing Day
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Kai Wallin to Enter Transfer Portal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published