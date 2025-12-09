Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Nebraska's Coaching Overhaul in the Trenches Continues

Adam Carriker gives his gut reaction to Matt Rhule and Nebraska Football firing defensive line coach Terry Bradden and giving their strength coach a raise. Nebraska has now fired both of its line coaches, and Adam discusses the most likely next D-line coach and what Husker fans can make of Rhule's moves so far, including, is Husker football actually better now?



Adam Carriker talks about why Nebraska defensive line coach Terry Bradden was fired. Was it the right decision and why it was maybe unfair? Also, why Matt Rhule did it and why Nebraska may have just gotten better because of it.

Nebraska already has had three major firings since the end of the regular season. What does that mean for Nebraska football, and is the program actually better because of it? There were a lot of questions to be answered in this show and Adam takes them all head-on.

He believes Matt Rhule is sending a strong message with the firing not only of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and defensive coordinator John Butler, but specifically when it comes to Terry Braden himself. One could argue that Braden was handed an s inexperienced and undersized defensive line room when he came in the door, but it does not appear Matt Rhule cares about excuses anymore. Adam dives deep into this particular way of thinking.

Also, Nebraska strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell got a gigantic raise. Did this make Nebraska football better and Adam believes this is absolutely Matt Rhule sending a huge message to all the coaches. Corey Campbell is now the highest paid strength coach in the Big Ten and the second highest paid in the country. Before, he was 15th and 32nd. This is a huge jump. Adam explains why this happens and whether it was a good idea or not.

There have been a lot of moves since the Iowa game. Adam Carriker believes there is a message that Rhule is sending to Husker Nation. Adam also explains whether or not he believes Nebraska is actually better because of these moves or if they’re just panic moves by Rhule.

Rhule did say Tuesday that would be no more firings, but he also said there would be one more gigantic addition made to the offensive staff. There also appears to be a clear-cut favorite to be Nebraska‘s next defensive line coach. Adam explains who that is and why he would be an upgrade.

Adam also explains why, when a team is struggling to be physical on the field, you would give your strength and conditioning coach a major pay raise but fire all these position coaches. It’s a clear message being sent with what Matt Rhule believes is and isn't working.



