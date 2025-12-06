Nebraska Hosts One of College Football’s Top Defensive Coordinators for Interview

Less than a week after parting ways with defensive coordinator John Butler, Nebraska’s search for a new defensive leader has already moved into high gear.

On Friday night, news broke from Husker Online that Toledo defensive coordinator Vince Kehres, one of the most respected defensive coaches in college football and a 2025 Broyles Award nominee, is in Lincoln to interview for the job.

The timing is significant. Nebraska’s bowl destination will be announced Sunday, and with Phil Snow and Mike Ekeler temporarily helping guide the defense during preparations, the program is working quickly to identify a long-term direction. Matt Rhule confirmed this week that defensive backs coach Addison Williams will remain on staff, but did not specify which other assistants might be retained. Regardless, the next coordinator hire will shape not only the defensive identity, but potentially the program's heading into 2026.

Kehres brings a résumé that immediately commands attention. His Toledo defenses have consistently ranked among the nation’s best across multiple categories, including a top-three total defense in 2025, and he has developed numerous All-MAC players and future NFL draft picks during his six seasons with the Rockets. His background extends even deeper, as prior to Toledo, he spent seven years as head coach at Division III powerhouse Mount Union, compiling an impressive 95–6 record and winning two national championships.

Bringing Kehres aboard would give Nebraska three former or current head coaches on its staff between Rhule, Holgorsen, and potentially Kehres, a rare level of experience and program-building insight for a Big Ten staff. And with Kehres’ track record of building elite, disciplined, fundamentally sound defenses, his interview represents a clear sign that Rhule is aiming high at a pivotal moment in his Nebraska tenure. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Huskers' potential next hire at defensive coordinator.

Congrats to @vkehres for his nomination to the @BroylesAward as the top assistant in college football!



Coach VK leads a Rocket defense that ranks No. 2 in the nation!



Vote for VK:

With the coaching carousel heating up, Rhule didn’t bring in Kehres on a whim. He brought him in because the numbers demand attention. Kehres has built Toledo into one of the most consistently dominant defenses in the Group of Five, finishing top-20 nationally in scoring defense, total defense, and havoc creation across multiple seasons. In both 2022 and 2025, he was named a Broyles Award semifinalist, recognized as one of the best coordinators in the entire country. When a coach produces elite results year after year, it’s no surprise his name rises to the top of Rhule’s board the moment Nebraska began its defensive coordinator search.

Kehres’ track record isn’t tied to one roster or one good year; it’s the product of over half a decade of sustained excellence. His units play fast, physical, and fundamentally clean, and he’s overseen the development of multiple NFL draft picks during his tenure at Toledo. Whether it’s defensive linemen who thrive in his aggressive front or defensive backs who flourish in coverage, player development is something Kehres delivers as reliably as his scheme itself. That consistency is exactly what Nebraska wants as it tries to stabilize and elevate a defense that has shown flashes but still needs an identity.

Rhule also didn’t waste any time. Nebraska moved quickly to bring Kehres to Lincoln, signaling just how seriously he’s being considered. In a coaching cycle where top coordinators get snatched up fast, an early, proactive interview says a lot about Rhule’s sense of urgency, and about how much he values what Kehres brings to the table. This wasn’t exploratory. This was targeted.

Glass City D ⛓️😤



Your 2025 All MAC Defensive Rockets‼️#TeamToledo pic.twitter.com/GCAcDCTJeI — Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) December 4, 2025

If Nebraska wanted proof that Kehres can elevate a defense, the 2025 numbers at Toledo tell the entire story. The Rockets finished 3rd nationally in total defense, 5th against the pass, 8th against the run, and 4th in points allowed. They suffocated opponents at every level of the field, allowing just 2.5 yards per carry and holding nine opponents under 100 rushing yards through 12 games this fall. Through the air, they were even more punishing, giving up zero passing touchdowns in eight of their 12 games. Across the full season, Toledo surrendered just 18 total touchdowns and sported an 8-4 record in the process.

When you stack those numbers next to Nebraska’s 2025 performance, the gap and the need become obvious. The Huskers fielded a pass defense that finished second nationally, but the run defense lagged far behind, finishing ranked 96th and giving up 4.8 yards per carry. That imbalance proved costly, as Nebraska allowed 33 total touchdowns, nearly double the number Kehres’ unit surrendered. Too often, the Huskers were forced to rely on coverage to bail them out because the front seven couldn’t control the line of scrimmage.

That’s why Kehres stands out. His defenses aren’t built around one strength or one personnel group; they're complete, organized, and relentless. Toledo’s success under his leadership proves he can create a fully connected system where the front, linebackers, and secondary all operate with precision. And that’s exactly the blueprint Nebraska needs if it wants to win games in November.

Beyond the numbers, Kehres’s greatest selling point may be his track record of developing talent at every level of the defense. Since 2020, Toledo has produced 31 All-MAC defenders, a staggering total that speaks to consistent growth, evaluation, and player improvement year over year. Kehres has also coached four NFL Draft picks, headlined by 2024 first-round cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, one of the most successful Group of Five prospects of the past decade. Add in Senior Bowl standouts like Maxen Hook and Judge Culpepper (if needed), and the pattern is undeniable: players under Kehres not only win in college, they leave prepared for the next level.

What makes that even more impressive is its completeness. These aren’t just defensive backs or just front-seven players; Kehres has elevated every position group. Toledo has featured physical and instinctive linebackers and disruptive linemen, all developed within the same system. His defenses don’t rely on transfer portal additions or five-star recruits; they’re built through teaching, repetition, fundamentals, and maximizing traits. In short, Kehres builds football players, not just game plans.

That approach aligns perfectly with what Rhule has repeatedly said he wants Nebraska to become. The Huskers have young talent at every level of the defense, but they need a coach to unlock it. Kehres’ track record proves he can take good athletes and turn them into polished defenders. In a program where development is the foundation, not the luxury, Kehres’s ability to produce all-conference players and NFL-ready talent may be the clearest sign that he fits exactly what Rhule is trying to build.

If Nebraska is able to hire Kehres, the Huskers would suddenly have something few programs in the country can claim: three former head coaches inside the same building. Rhule, Holgorsen, and Kehres would form one of the most experienced, leadership-heavy staffs in college football. Rhule has built his program around an experienced staff, and adding Kehres would further cement that philosophy. It would give the Husker another voice who understands program design, culture-building, and long-term identity.

The ripple effects through the rest of the defensive staff would be significant, but stable. Rhule already confirmed that Addison Williams will remain on staff, ensuring continuity in the defensive backs room. Phil Snow would shift back into his associate head coach role after helping guide the team through bowl preparations. And Mike Ekeler, who has prior linebacker coaching experience at multiple Power Four stops, could be reassigned depending on how Kehres structures his defensive staff. Ekeler’s versatility gives Nebraska options as the new coordinator evaluates scheme fit and positional needs.

There is also a new twist that makes Nebraska’s pursuit of Kehres even more intriguing: on Saturday morning, Toledo head coach Jason Candle accepted the head coaching job at UConn. With the Rockets suddenly entering a transition, Kehres’ future in Toledo was already uncertain, and barring a promotion to head coach, it likely means he’s on the move this offseason. The fact that this news broke while Kehres is already in Lincoln strengthens Nebraska’s position. It creates a perfect alignment of opportunity, timing, and ambition — giving the Huskers a realistic shot at landing one of the most respected defensive minds in the sport.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has changed coordinators four times in three seasons in Lincoln. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Nebraska’s decision to bring Kehres to Lincoln is all about signaling intent. Rhule isn’t just searching for a replacement; he's targeting a proven architect of elite defenses with the proven capabilities of reshaping Nebraska’s identity on that side. After a season defined by uneven run defense and inconsistent physicality, the Huskers are making it clear: the standard needs to rise, and it needs to rise immediately.

Kehres represents exactly the type of detail-driven coach Rhule has always valued. He builds systems that last, staffs that teach, and cultures that develop players year over year. His resume reflects consistency at every stop, and he isn't someone you have to squint at to see value. If Nebraska wants a defense that can match its aspirations, not just in 2026 but for the next decade, this is the profile of hire that can reset the program’s foundation.

The timing makes the moment even more pivotal. With bowl prep underway and the window for coordinator hires narrowing across the country, the next week could shape the trajectory of Rhule’s fourth season, and perhaps his entire tenure. Landing Kehres would give Nebraska one of the most accomplished defensive minds available. Missing on him means the search widens, the clock ticks louder, and the margin for error shrinks.

