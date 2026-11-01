Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Insane Loss to Washington

Adam Carriker is absolutely flabbergasted after Nebraska Football suffered another heartbreaking loss, this time to the Washington Huskies during Nebraska's Blackout Game. The Huskers had a huge opportunity to pick up a much-needed Big Ten win, but instead, Matt Rhule and his team left fans frustrated, disappointed and wondering how Nebraska continues to find ways to lose games it desperately needs to win.

On this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam breaks down Nebraska's insane loss to Washington, the mistakes that cost the Huskers and the growing concerns surrounding the direction of the program.

How does a team go from being up three points to down double digits in just 16 seconds? That's one of the biggest questions Carriker wants answered. Nebraska had opportunities throughout the night but couldn't finish the job. A critical fourth-and-18, costly mistakes and an offense that couldn't put together another scoring drive all played a part in another disappointing result.

The numbers aren't helping Matt Rhule's case, either. Carriker points out that Nebraska has been outscored 39-7 in the fourth quarter over its last three games. Rhule's struggles when Nebraska reaches five wins, which is another major concern. At some point, close games and missed opportunities have to turn into victories.

Anthony Colandrea also comes under fire after throwing three interceptions against Washington. Carriker discusses his struggles and questions whether Nebraska's offense is moving in the right direction under Dana Holgorsen. While the defense actually played pretty well overall, the offense and special teams didn't do enough to help Nebraska win.

And that's what makes this loss even more frustrating. Nebraska's Blackshirts gave the team opportunities, the fans brought an electric atmosphere and the Huskers had plenty to play for. Yet Nebraska still couldn't find a way to finish.

Carriker also addresses the bigger picture surrounding the program. Nebraska is now dealing with a three-game losing streak, and fans are getting tired of hearing about progress without seeing the results on the field. Learning how to win big games is a skill, but how long should it take before Nebraska starts figuring it out?

The fan questions come pouring in throughout the episode. Some fans are questioning Rhule's leadership, others are losing confidence in Holgorsen, and some are simply checking out emotionally after another painful loss. One fan sums up the frustration by saying Nebraska has forgotten how to win.

Carriker doesn't shy away from the tough questions. Is this what Nebraska Football is supposed to look like? Are the problems bigger than one player, one coach or one bad decision? And how much longer can Nebraska continue trying to patch holes in a foundation that still doesn't seem solid?

There's also a discussion about toughness, grit and the importance of finding ways to win when everything is on the line. Washington came into Lincoln and got the result it needed. Nebraska, once again, was left searching for answers.

Despite the frustration, Carriker gives Nebraska fans plenty of credit for showing up and creating an incredible atmosphere during the Blackout Game. The passion surrounding Husker Football is still there. Fans just want a team that rewards that passion with victories.

This episode is filled with honest reactions, tough questions, frustration and a serious discussion about where Nebraska Football goes from here.

Was this just another heartbreaking loss, or is it a sign of bigger problems for Matt Rhule and the Huskers?

Adam Carriker answers fan questions, breaks down Nebraska's struggles and explains why this loss to Washington is so difficult to accept.



It's all right here on the Carriker Chronicles!

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