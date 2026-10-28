Nebraska vs. Washington Preview and Prediction

Nebraska football is getting ready for a Halloween night showdown against Washington, and this is a game the Huskers need to win! Memorial Stadium will be rocking, Nebraska is breaking out its alternate Blackout uniforms, and the Huskers have a chance to take another step forward under Matt Rhule. But Washington isn't coming to Lincoln just to enjoy the atmosphere!

On this episode of Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska vs. Washington, his biggest concerns about this matchup, where the Huskers have an advantage, his 5 Keys to Victory and his official game prediction!

Nebraska is favored by roughly 7.5 to 9 points, but Carriker isn't convinced the Huskers will cover the spread. Washington is coming off a bye week, giving the Huskies extra time to prepare, get healthy and figure out how to attack Nebraska. Washington has some serious offensive weapons, and the Huskers better be ready from the opening kickoff!

The Blackshirts have been one of Nebraska's biggest strengths this season. They're playing like a Top 20 defense, but Washington's passing attack presents a different kind of challenge. Carriker takes a closer look at the quarterback position for Washington, specifically Elijah Brown, who Carriker anticipates will start over Demond Williams Jr. He also discusses the success of Nebraska defensive back Andrew Marshall and how the Huskers can keep Washington from making explosive plays.

Then there's Nebraska's offense. Anthony Colandrea is a difference maker, there's no question about that! But how much can Nebraska continue to put on his shoulders? At some point, the Huskers need to establish a consistent running game, protect their quarterback and execute an offensive game plan that doesn't depend on Colandrea making something happen every other play.

Carriker also discusses Nebraska's offensive line. Ideally, the Huskers would like to rotate eight offensive linemen, but right now they're closer to using six or seven. What does that mean moving forward, especially with injuries continuing to play a role?

And here's another big question: Can Nebraska out-coach somebody?

It's one thing to have good athletes. It's another thing to have a great game plan, make adjustments when something isn't working and put your players in the best position to succeed. Carriker discusses what he wants to see from Matt Rhule and his coaching staff, especially when it comes to making in-game adjustments instead of simply relying on talent.

There's also the Nebraska hangover! All four Big Ten teams that have played Nebraska have turned around and lost their next game. Is that just a coincidence, or does playing Nebraska take more out of opponents than people realize?

Carriker also looks at the bigger picture. What should Nebraska's final record be? And how much would beating or even potentially losing to Washington change the conversation surrounding this football program?



Then it's time for Carriker's five keys to beating Washington!



Key #1: START FAST! Nebraska cannot afford another slow start. Come out aggressive, set the tone and get the crowd involved early!

Key #2: STOP THE RUN! Make Washington work for every yard and force the Huskies to become one-dimensional.

Key #3: ESTABLISH THE RUN! Nebraska needs balance on offense. Take pressure off Colandrea and make Washington respect the ground game.

Key #4: WIN THE TURNOVER BATTLE! Nothing changes momentum faster than a turnover. Protect the football and take advantage of opportunities!

Key #5: WIN THE SECOND HALF! Good teams make adjustments. Winning teams finish games. Nebraska needs to prove it can do both!

Carriker also sits down with Sagewell Orthopaedics to discuss high ankle sprains, player injuries, knee braces and what it takes to get players healthy and back on the football field.

Finally, Carriker makes his official prediction: NEBRASKA 28, WASHINGTON 24!

Carriker believes Nebraska finds a way to win this Halloween night battle, but it won't be easy. Washington has the talent to make things interesting, and the Huskers are going to have to earn this one.

The bigger question isn't just whether Nebraska can beat Washington. It's whether the Huskers can start putting together complete performances that prove this program is truly taking the next step!

It's Nebraska vs. Washington, a Halloween night Blackout Game, and another opportunity for Matt Rhule and the Huskers to make a statement!

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