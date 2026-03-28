Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: The Truth About Nebraska’s Spring Game

Adam Carriker tells you the truth in his Gut Reaction about Nebraska football's spring game! What was good, what is concerning, who stood out and who stood out the most? Carriker has a couple of major takeaways that Nebraska fans will want to hear. Adam also talks about Anthony Colandrea, TJ Lateef, Jamal Rule and the running backs, the O-line & defense.



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Synopsis

Adam Carriker breaks it down in his gut reaction, and the truth about Nebraska’s spring game is this: there’s real progress, but there are still clear areas that need to improve. This wasn’t about hype—it was about evaluating what actually showed up on the field. And overall, there were some strong takeaways that Nebraska fans should feel good about.

One of the biggest standouts was Jamal Rule, who consistently flashed throughout the game. He ran hard, showed good vision, and looked like a reliable option in the backfield. The running back room as a whole has potential, but how that rotation shakes out will be something to watch closely. Alongside that, the offensive line looked solid—arguably one of the most encouraging signs from the entire spring game. They played physical, protected well, and helped establish a foundation that this offense can build on.

At quarterback, Anthony Colandrea brought a different dimension with his ability to extend plays and make throws downfield. TJ Lateef also got his opportunities, and while there’s still development needed, there are flashes that suggest upside.

Defensively, the size and presence of the defensive line jumped out. They looked bigger, more physical, and better equipped to compete in the trenches. That ties directly into one of Adam's major takeaways—Nebraska must win up front. Stopping the run, controlling the line of scrimmage, and executing in key situations will define how successful this team can be.

Another player who made an impression was Jahsear Whittington. Even though he may be undersized, he plays with toughness and effort that shows up on film. That “true grit” mentality was evident in multiple areas of the game and reflects the identity Matt Rhule is trying to build.

The overall vibe of the game was more low-key than some might expect, but that doesn’t take away from what was learned. Nebraska showed flashes of being a fundamentally sound football team, but consistency and execution will be key. Adam’s biggest message is simple: don’t get caught up in the noise—focus on what actually matters. Win the trenches, stop the run, and play situational football.

Program timeline

00:00 Intro

Intro 01:08 Nebraska Beats the Huskers (Spring Game Breakdown)

Nebraska Beats the Huskers (Spring Game Breakdown) 01:22 4 Major Takeaways

4 Major Takeaways 01:40 Jamal Rule Looks Legit

Jamal Rule Looks Legit 03:17 27,108 Fans Showed Up

27,108 Fans Showed Up 04:15 Jamal Rule Final Stats

Jamal Rule Final Stats 06:15 QB Upgrade? Anthony Colandrea Impresses

QB Upgrade? Anthony Colandrea Impresses 08:28 Jahsear Whittington: Small but Physical

Jahsear Whittington: Small but Physical 09:15 True Grit on Display

True Grit on Display 11:19 Full Spring Game Recap

Full Spring Game Recap 11:45 Offensive Line Looks Rock Solid

Offensive Line Looks Rock Solid 13:08 Fullback Sighting

Fullback Sighting 13:39 Opening TD Drive Breakdown

Opening TD Drive Breakdown 14:30 Defensive Line Looks Bigger

Defensive Line Looks Bigger 15:49 Low-Key Game Atmosphere

Low-Key Game Atmosphere 18:00 Today’s Starters

Today’s Starters 20:17 RB Room: Who Stands Out?

RB Room: Who Stands Out? 22:25 Offensive Takeaways

Offensive Takeaways 23:22 Halftime: Slower Offensive Tempo

Halftime: Slower Offensive Tempo 25:06 Final Score: Nebraska Wins 25–17

Final Score: Nebraska Wins 25–17 26:40 Keys to Winning: Stop the Run & Win the Trenches

Keys to Winning: Stop the Run & Win the Trenches 28:50 Final Thoughts & Fan Questions

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