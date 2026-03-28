Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: The Truth About Nebraska’s Spring Game
In this story:
Adam Carriker tells you the truth in his Gut Reaction about Nebraska football's spring game! What was good, what is concerning, who stood out and who stood out the most? Carriker has a couple of major takeaways that Nebraska fans will want to hear. Adam also talks about Anthony Colandrea, TJ Lateef, Jamal Rule and the running backs, the O-line & defense.
Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for more.
Synopsis
Adam Carriker breaks it down in his gut reaction, and the truth about Nebraska’s spring game is this: there’s real progress, but there are still clear areas that need to improve. This wasn’t about hype—it was about evaluating what actually showed up on the field. And overall, there were some strong takeaways that Nebraska fans should feel good about.
One of the biggest standouts was Jamal Rule, who consistently flashed throughout the game. He ran hard, showed good vision, and looked like a reliable option in the backfield. The running back room as a whole has potential, but how that rotation shakes out will be something to watch closely. Alongside that, the offensive line looked solid—arguably one of the most encouraging signs from the entire spring game. They played physical, protected well, and helped establish a foundation that this offense can build on.
At quarterback, Anthony Colandrea brought a different dimension with his ability to extend plays and make throws downfield. TJ Lateef also got his opportunities, and while there’s still development needed, there are flashes that suggest upside.
Defensively, the size and presence of the defensive line jumped out. They looked bigger, more physical, and better equipped to compete in the trenches. That ties directly into one of Adam's major takeaways—Nebraska must win up front. Stopping the run, controlling the line of scrimmage, and executing in key situations will define how successful this team can be.
Another player who made an impression was Jahsear Whittington. Even though he may be undersized, he plays with toughness and effort that shows up on film. That “true grit” mentality was evident in multiple areas of the game and reflects the identity Matt Rhule is trying to build.
The overall vibe of the game was more low-key than some might expect, but that doesn’t take away from what was learned. Nebraska showed flashes of being a fundamentally sound football team, but consistency and execution will be key. Adam’s biggest message is simple: don’t get caught up in the noise—focus on what actually matters. Win the trenches, stop the run, and play situational football.
Program timeline
- 00:00 Intro
- 01:08 Nebraska Beats the Huskers (Spring Game Breakdown)
- 01:22 4 Major Takeaways
- 01:40 Jamal Rule Looks Legit
- 03:17 27,108 Fans Showed Up
- 04:15 Jamal Rule Final Stats
- 06:15 QB Upgrade? Anthony Colandrea Impresses
- 08:28 Jahsear Whittington: Small but Physical
- 09:15 True Grit on Display
- 11:19 Full Spring Game Recap
- 11:45 Offensive Line Looks Rock Solid
- 13:08 Fullback Sighting
- 13:39 Opening TD Drive Breakdown
- 14:30 Defensive Line Looks Bigger
- 15:49 Low-Key Game Atmosphere
- 18:00 Today’s Starters
- 20:17 RB Room: Who Stands Out?
- 22:25 Offensive Takeaways
- 23:22 Halftime: Slower Offensive Tempo
- 25:06 Final Score: Nebraska Wins 25–17
- 26:40 Keys to Winning: Stop the Run & Win the Trenches
- 28:50 Final Thoughts & Fan Questions
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94