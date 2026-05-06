Carriker Chronicles: Steve Sipple and the Direction of Nebraska Football

Adam Carriker and HuskerOnline's Steve Sipple team up for a must-listen podcast. Carriker asks Sipple to evaluate Matt Rhule’s performance as Nebraska’s head football coach. The two of them break down the team’s biggest strengths and question marks, and explore the line between unrealistic optimism and undue negativity. They also discuss Nebraska’s must-win game next season, compare quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Anthony Colandrea, and assess the Huskers' chances of surpassing seven wins.



Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Synopsis

Adam Carriker sits down with Steve Sipple to talk about where Nebraska football is heading going into the 2026 season. The focus is on expectations, progress under Matt Rhule, and what still needs to improve.

One of the biggest topics is how Rhule has done so far as head coach. Sipple doesn’t give an exact letter grade right away, but the overall tone suggests steady progress and a little bit later he gives a grade. Nebraska hasn’t fully “arrived” yet, but the program is in a much better place than it was before Rhule took over. They discuss how Year 4 has had some changes to show major improvement, which raises expectations heading into 2026.

Looking back at the 2025 season, the two of them debate whether Nebraska met expectations. The answer is mixed. There were clear improvements, especially in competitiveness in certain games and culture, but there were still frustrating losses - especially in a couple of close games against ranked teams. That becomes a key theme throughout the podcast: Nebraska needs to learn how to win tight games if they want to take the next step.

Sipple also gives insight into what it’s like covering the team. He describes it as “covering the war, not being in it,” meaning reporters observe everything happening inside the program but aren’t directly part of it.

When looking ahead to 2026, both Carriker and Sipple agree this could be Rhule’s best Nebraska team yet. There’s more talent, more experience, and better depth across the roster. However, there are still question marks, especially at key positions and how new pieces will fit together.

They also break down the schedule and predict Nebraska could win around seven games, but that number could go higher if things go right. Again, it comes back to winning close games - something Nebraska has struggled with in recent years. Turning even a couple of those losses into wins could completely change the season.

Another big topic is the offense, including how quarterback Anthony Colandrea might fit into the system. They also talk about the running back room and what it takes to run effectively in the Big Ten, emphasizing toughness and consistency.

Finally, they touch on bigger-picture topics like the $600 million Memorial Stadium renovation and what success should realistically look like this season. Overall, the message is clear: Nebraska is trending in the right direction, but potential needs to be turned into real results in 2026.

Program order

00:00: Nebraska Football 2026 Preview + Intro

Nebraska Football 2026 Preview + Intro 01:00: Steve Sipple Joins the Show

Steve Sipple Joins the Show 01:10: Matt Rhule Year 4 Grade & Coaching Impact

Matt Rhule Year 4 Grade & Coaching Impact 03:04: Did the Nebraska Cornhuskers football Meet Expectations in 2025?

Did the Nebraska Cornhuskers football Meet Expectations in 2025? 04:49: Inside Nebraska Football: What It’s Like Covering the Huskers

Inside Nebraska Football: What It’s Like Covering the Huskers 06:41: “Covering the War” – Inside the Program Mindset

“Covering the War” – Inside the Program Mindset 07:46: Is This Rhule’s Best Nebraska Team Yet? (2026 Outlook)

Is This Rhule’s Best Nebraska Team Yet? (2026 Outlook) 09:56: Early Nebraska Football Record Prediction (2026 Season)

Early Nebraska Football Record Prediction (2026 Season) 10:28: Full Breakdown of Nebraska’s 2026 Schedule

Full Breakdown of Nebraska’s 2026 Schedule 12:51: Why Nebraska MUST Win Close Games in 2026

Why Nebraska MUST Win Close Games in 2026 14:40: What a Successful Season Looks Like for Nebraska in Year 4

What a Successful Season Looks Like for Nebraska in Year 4 17:06: $600M Memorial Stadium Renovation – Good or Bad for Nebraska?

$600M Memorial Stadium Renovation – Good or Bad for Nebraska? 19:50: Nebraska Running Back Room Preview (2026)

Nebraska Running Back Room Preview (2026) 22:47: What It Means to Run Like a Big Ten Conference Back

What It Means to Run Like a Big Ten Conference Back 24:22: Anthony Colandrea Fit with Holgorsen’s Offense

Anthony Colandrea Fit with Holgorsen’s Offense 26:20: Nebraska’s Must-Win Game(s) in 2026

Nebraska’s Must-Win Game(s) in 2026 28:50: Questions Husker Fans Need to Answer

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