Let’s Try Some Optimism About Nebraska Football for a Change

After an offseason of hand wringing, gnashing of teeth, and some serious skepticism surrounding Nebraska football, the Common Fans take a step back and try something different this week: an episode built around optimism. The boys have not been immune from airing their grievances about the way the 2025 season ended, so they decide to take an honest look at why and how Nebraska football could take a step forward in 2026.

Is Husker Nation Being Too Negative?

There’s no denying how last season ended. The 1–5 finish. The feeling of the missed “Year 3 leap.” The manner in which the Big Red lost the final three games. Even the usually Kool Aid-drinking Common Fans have had their share of frustrations during the offseason.

But one thing hasn’t changed: nobody here is rooting against Matt Rhule. The best thing for the program would be for Rhule to figure out how to get Nebraska over the hump, and back to national relevance.

Matt Rhule Has Already Raised the Floor

Two straight bowl games. Back-to-back winning seasons. A program that, objectively, is in a better place than it was three years ago. It’s not where anyone wants to be yet—but it’s much better than where we were.

Perhaps the progress of the last three years sometimes gets lost in the broader conversation. Husker fans should never apologize for wanting more, never apologize for expecting greatness. But we also must acknowledge that the program was at its lowest point in decades when Rhule took over.

Rhule Doesn’t Stand Pat

One thing you can’t accuse Rhule of is standing still. The boys in red will enter the 2026 season with a new defensive coordinator, a new offensive line coach, a run game coordinator, and several high impact transfers. It’s important for Husker fans to acknowledge that, when something hasn’t worked, Rhule has owned it, and he’s made changes.

Could the Offense Finally Look Different?

This might be the biggest reason for optimism. A new, mobile quarterback with three years of starting experience at the Power Five level provides an opportunity for a fresh start. The Dylan Raiola era brought hype, attention, and expectations. But it also may have taken the program in a direction that ultimately wasn’t beneficial.

Add in what looks to be a significantly upgraded offensive line, weapons at wide receiver, and a young but promising running back room, and there’s a real path to something Nebraska hasn’t consistently had under Rhule: a physical, reliable run game.

Is the Tough Schedule Actually an Opportunity?

As has been discussed ad nauseum since the 2025 season ended, the 2026 schedule is a beast. Nebraska plays three playoff teams in Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon, and the rest of the Big Ten schedule isn’t exactly a cake walk.

But the difficulty of the schedule is also an opportunity. If Nebraska is going to take a real step forward, it has to show up in the biggest games anyway. Beat some times they’re not supposed to, and things around the program will start to feel different.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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