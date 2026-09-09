Adam Carriker's Nebraska vs. Bowling Green Preview and Prediction

In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker previews Nebraska’s matchup with Bowling Green, shares his official score prediction and explains the three biggest keys to a Huskers victory.

Carriker starts by looking back at Nebraska’s win over Ohio. The Huskers finished with more than 200 yards rushing and 200 yards passing, showing the kind of offensive balance that could make them difficult to defend this season. Nebraska has plenty of experienced players, but several newcomers are also beginning to make their presence felt.

One of the biggest questions involves the running back position. Is Jamal Rule already becoming Nebraska’s RB1? Carriker breaks down what Rule has shown and examines the depth of the Huskers’ backfield. He also shares that several Huskers are on national award watch lists, including Jacory Barney Jr., Owen Chambers, Anthony Colandrea, Donovan Jones, Justin Evans and Danny Odem.

Bowling Green should not be overlooked. The Falcons lost their season opener 20-13, but they still produced 366 yards of total offense and moved the football effectively. Their quarterback played well, even if Bowling Green did not consistently create a vertical passing threat. The Falcons are coached by former Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who is in his second season with the program. They have several new players, but Carriker believes this is still a good football team capable of testing Nebraska.

Bowling Green may focus on moving the chains and controlling the game instead of constantly trying to throw over the top. However, Carriker believes the Falcons will attempt a few deep passes to see if they can create explosive plays and expose Nebraska’s defense like Ohio did on its opening drive last weekend.

Carriker also discusses which Nebraska wide receiver needs to step up and why Andrew Marshall could become one of the team’s breakout players. Matt Rhule has called Marshall one of the best players on Nebraska’s roster. Tight end Luke Lindenmeyer also earned recognition after recording 18 knockdowns, something coach Ron Brown continues to grade.

Anthony Colandrea’s strong play is another major topic. His 74.9 QBR from last season would have been the best by a Nebraska quarterback since at least 2004, putting him in a conversation that includes former Huskers Zac Taylor and Joe Ganz.

Carriker also congratulates Cory Schlesinger on his induction into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame and has a little fun discussing his favorite offensive formation, one featuring plenty of fullbacks.

Finally, Carriker gives his three keys to the game. Nebraska must play clean football, execute at a high level and limit penalties. The Huskers also need to impose their will at the line of scrimmage. Defensively, they must stop the run while finding a way to pressure and contain the quarterback.

Carriker’s official prediction is Nebraska 56, Bowling Green 14. He expects the Huskers to take control, while Bowling Green scores one offensive touchdown and possibly another on a broken or unusual play.

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