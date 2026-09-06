How Every Nebraska Player Who Saw the Field on Offense Against Ohio Graded Out on PFF



Nebraska actually ran the damn ball.



Despite having to replace last season's workhorse, All-American Emmett Johnson, the Huskers rushed 42 times for 248 yards and four touchdowns Saturday against the Ohio Bobcats.

In total, two dozen players on the roster saw action on offense in Week 1. Here are their final snap counts and grades in their 49-21 win over Ohio, courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Anthony Colandrea runs for a touchdown against Ohio linebacker Jack Fries. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback

Player Class Snaps Pass Run Overall A. Colandrea 4th 74 36 6 84.3

Anthony Colandrea combined for 298 all-purpose yards in his Nebraska debut and looked like the player he was advertised to be. The UNLV transfer helped the Huskers total 523 yards from scrimmage against the Bobcats and put together five consecutive touchdown drives in the second half.

According to PFF, Colandrea had seven carries on either a scramble or designed run. To his credit, he converted five of those into first downs. The reigning Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year also went 6-for-8 on third-down passing attempts, with five of those completions moving the chains.

Fans saw Colandrea's dual-threat ability unleashed in Week 1. Disregarding the intentional grounding penalty and yardage lost on a sack, he totaled 48 rushing yards. After accounting for four touchdowns in his debut, Colandrea can be expected to only get more comfortable in the offense as the season goes on.

Running Back

Player Class Snaps Run Pass Overall J. Rule 1st 31 15 13 83.8 M. Nelson 3rd 28 10 12 78.5 I. Mozee 2nd 14 6 5 62.5 K. Ives 4th 1 0 1 --

NU's running backs impressed in the first game of the 2026 season, with true freshman Jamal Rule leading the way. In his first collegiate game, the North Carolina native totaled 169 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. More importantly, he showed he can help the Huskers' offense in a variety of ways.

Mekhi Nelson also had himself a game. The junior running back carried the ball 10 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in receiving yards with 65 and adding another score. Combined, Rule and Nelson accounted for 298 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. For now, it appears NU has a productive 1-2 punch at running back.

Isaiah Mozee looked good in his limited role. He earned the first start of his collegiate career but carried the ball just six times. Even so, his 31 rushing yards came at more than five yards per carry. Overall, the unit did a good job of quieting concerns about whether Nebraska needed to add a more proven option through the transfer portal over the offseason.

Wide Receiver

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall K. Gilmer 3rd 64 10 5 2 72.9 64.6 J. Barney 3rd 62 8 5 -- 54.5 72.3 N. Hunter 4th 42 1 1 -- 59.8 58.7 Q. Clark 3rd 20 1 1 -- 80.6 61.6 D. Bell 4th 7 -- -- -- 60.0 55.0 K. Smith 3rd 1 -- 1 -- 35.3

NU's wide receivers combined for just 141 receiving yards, though multiple explosive plays were called back. Notably, UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer and Colandrea already seem to have developed a strong connection. Gilmer was targeted 10 times, but the duo connected on just five of those attempts. Gilmer was credited with two drops but still managed 58 yards and a touchdown.

Jacory Barney flashed his elusiveness throughout the game, catching five passes for 60 yards while adding one carry for eight more. Nyziah Hunter was credited with just one reception for 17 yards. He also had a 57-yard touchdown reception called back, but the play showed he's capable of creating yards after the catch in the open field.

Overall, the unit will likely have better days ahead. Even so, the receivers showed they can be a dynamic group of pass-catchers that the Huskers will need this fall. Expect the yardage to come as the season goes on, but they'll need to limit their drops against more formidable teams.

Tight End/Fullback

Player Class Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall L. Lindenmeyer 5th 55 2 2 -- 81.7 80.0 J. Bonner 5th 22 1 0 -- 54.5 52.1 C. Nelson 3rd 9 1 0 -- 55.0 47.5 E. Ingwerson 3rd 8 -- -- -- 59.3 58.2 A. Jones 5th 2 -- -- -- -- -- J. Whittington 3rd 2 -- -- -- -- --

Despite having just two receptions for 22 yards, fifth-year tight end Luke Lindenmeyer had himself a complete game. With an overall score of 80.0, the Nebraska native proved capable as both a pass-catcher and run-blocker against the Bobcats. He looks to be picking up where he left off in 2025, when he was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection.

Janiran Bonner saw the field for 22 plays. It was far from his best game collegiately; however, it's been more than a year since the fifth-year offensive do-it-all has played. His usage will likely trend up over the coming weeks. Don't be surprised if his grades do too.

Offensive Line

Player Class Snaps Sacks QB Hits Hurries Penalties Run Block Pass Block Overall J. Evans 5th 74 -- -- -- -- 65.6 83.6 71.0 G. Gottula 4th 74 -- -- 1 -- 59.5 81.2 66.7 B. Black 4th 74 -- -- -- 2 59.3 86.5 57.1 P. Mubenga 4th 73 -- -- 1 -- 56.0 73.5 59.6 E. Pritchett 5th 66 -- 1 1 -- 66.8 73.7 70.7 T. Babalade 4th 8 -- -- -- -- 72.5 19.0 69.6 T. Knaak 5th 3 -- -- -- -- 65.3 -- 65.2

The Huskers' offensive line did not allow a single sack, according to PFF. In total, they were charged with just three quarterback hurries and one quarterback hit.

By and large, Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley relied on their starting group. Justin Evans, Gunnar Gottula, and Brendan Black played all but one offensive snap. Paul Mubenga's and Elijah Pritchett's workloads were slightly less, though both still played more than 85% of the game.

In limited roles, Tyler Knaak and Tree Babalade graded out surprisingly well. Together, the veterans give Nebraska a strong, experienced group of seven offensive linemen it can reliably send onto the field. With two new starters and another returning from injury, the group impressed in Week 1.

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