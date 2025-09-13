Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction: Huskers Set Tone With 59-7 Rout of Houston Christian
Adam Carriker breaks down Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, TJ Lateef and the Nebraska football team outscoring their last two opponents by a combined score of 127-7! The Huskers have set a tone and a high level of expectation going forward for the season. Why has Nebraska football been so dominant and what can Husker fans realistically expect going forward?! Also, Adam takes a sneak peek ahead to the Michigan game.
Watch Adam's postgame Gut Reaction show by hitting the play button below. Scroll down for a few brief excerpts.
The Huskers have beaten their last two opponents by a combined score of 127 to 7. I haven’t had a chance to look it up yet, but I would have to imagine that’s been the largest margin of victory over a two-game spread the Huskers have had over a decade. Now let’s be real, is Houston Christian a great football team? They didn’t even start playing football until 2014. Also, Akron is definitely not a good football team. That being said, games are like this or games in the past we would’ve won 38 to 3 or 28 to 7. Winning them 68 to 0 and then 59 to 7, that is setting a tone, setting a level of self expectation and frankly it’s sending a message from head coach Matt Rhule, to all the players and the coaches as well!
At halftime, Houston Christian had only one rushing yard. Now in the second half they had a couple of big runs, including a 45-yard touchdown run, which was their only score of the game, where we had some defenders out of position and a few missed tackles. But when the starters were in, the run defense was much better. Houston Christian‘s running back is only 5 foot 8, 180 pounds as well.
Nebraska’s offense before we had played 20 minutes of football had already scored four touchdowns and put up over 300 yards of offense.
Nebraska had more sacks in today’s game alone than they had the previous two games combined and it wasn’t even close. Our poor punter, Archie Wilson, hasn’t seen the field in the last two games either. Well that’s meant to be a joke, if our punter, not seeing the field is one of the bigger problems we have, that our football life as a fan base is pretty good.
Dylan Raiola makes great mental decisions and it’s incredibly accurate in his short to medium passes. Some of his long balls since he stepped on campus haven't looked the same as they once did in high school. A problem I believe can absolutely be improved upon quickly, because the talent potential is there. Ask any college and NFL coach you want and they’ll tell you if you can have a quarterback that makes smart decisions, makes great audibles at the line of scrimmage, and is incredibly accurate the short to medium pass game if they would take that quarterback, every single one of them without hesitation would say absolutely yes! Dylan Raiola is playing really well.
TJ Lateef came in and ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown as well to true freshman wide receiver Cortez Mills. The quarterback room and the future of it here at Nebraska looks bright!
☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.