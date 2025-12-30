Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska's Top Transfer Portal Targets
In this story:
Adam Carriker runs down what positions Nebraska football needs to address the most in the transfer portal and who the Huskers are most likely to go after. Also, who are some home run players Matt Rhule and his staff can realistically go after, as well as who the Huskers really need to retain from their current roster. Watch and listen below.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94