All Huskers

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to the Huskers' Loss to Michigan

What does this mean for Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska football program?!

Adam Carriker

Carriker Chronicles
In this story:



Watch Adam's postgame Gut Reaction show by hitting the play button below. Scroll down for a some excerpts.

Well, that was frustrating! I can’t tell you how bad I wanted to sit here and talk about Nebraska finally getting a win over a ranked opponent, the Huskers finally winning a Big Ten opener and Matt Rhule winning a one-score game.

There are some frustrating things from this game for sure, I actually also believe that there are some positives to take away from this game as well. Let’s start with the frustration, shall we! Michigan ran the ball for almost 300 yards and averaged almost 9 yards per carry. They had rushing touchdowns of 75 yards, 54 yards and 37 yards. At halftime they were averaging over 12 yards per rush and they had three running backs who were averaging over 10 yards per carry.

Nebraska on the other hand ran the ball for 43 total yards, 0 yards in the second half and averaged 1.4 yards per carry. Also, Michigan sacked Nebraska seven times. Michigan beat Nebraska and the trenches and also tackled better than the huskers did, especially as the second half wore on. Michigan beat Nebraska in the basics and fundamentals of football, blocking, getting off blocks and tackling. The things you teach kids and Pop Warner, Michigan is just better at right now, unfortunately.

Nebraska also left points on the board again this game. Their first two drives into Michigan’s red zone. They walked away with zero points. Those are some of the frustrating things.

The positives are despite all of that, Nebraska lost by three points and was an onside kick away from having a chance to tie and or win the game. That’s not a position you wanna be in, an onside kick, because the odds are definitely not in your favor.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood gets sacked by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Dasan McCullough during the se
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood gets sacked by Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Dasan McCullough during the second quarter. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska played inspired football and every time they were down and Michigan could’ve pulled away, Nebraska fought back. ... Even down 30 to 20 at the end of the game Raiola led the Huskers down for a touchdown to get them within one score. Now does this sound like a moral victory? Possibly. But there are plenty of recent Husker teams in the past half decade where the game would’ve gotten ugly with them. I can see why Matt Rhule likes this team mentally. He flat out called last year‘s team entitled and whiny at various points throughout this off-season. He genuinely likes this team and what we saw from them today when it comes to playing inspired and mentally tough football, is why.

There’s a lot of things they need to get better at, but there’s a reason for optimism right there. Also, Dylan Raiola played very well, I feel like we have a legit quarterback. ... He had no run game to help him and very little pass protection as well. Despite that, he completed almost 75% of his passes and threw for over 300 yards.

Jacory Barney is a stud. He’s the first 100 -yard returner Nebraska has had since 2019, when that was JD Spielman. That’s good for Jacoury in this team, and also indicates how bad our special teams have been for too long as well. Jacory had two touchdown catches today, including the Hail Mary reception, which he actually caught at the 1 yard line. He had to fight and claw to get his way into the end zone.

There’s still very much on the table. Nebraska may very well be favored over the next four opponents as well. Nebraska absolutely needs to get better at certain things, there’s no doubt about it! But stay tuned, Husker fans, this season is far from over. Go Big Red, and always remember to throw the bones!



☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!

Home/Football