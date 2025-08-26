Adam Carriker Stops by SMQ to Preview the Cincinnati Game
The stage is set at Arrowhead Stadium this Thursday, August 28, when the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Cincinnati Bearcats kick off the 2025 season in the inaugural Battle Sports Kansas City Classic. It’s a neutral-site showdown in a packed venue with more than 66,000 tickets sold (90% Nebraska) and a sea of scarlet Husker fans primed for a raucous night under the lights.
Nebraska enters the contest riding strong momentum. Under third‑year head coach Matt Rhule, the Cornhuskers are eager to build on a successful close to 2024 that included a Pinstripe Bowl victory. Their offense now coordinating under Dana Holgorsen, showcases rising star quarterback Dylan Raiola, whose poise and arm talent have been lauded throughout fall camp. Freshman wide receiver Carter Nelson, newly transitioned from tight end, adds big‑play potential on the perimeter.
But Nebraska’s defense isn’t to be overlooked. With early losses on the defensive line, Elijah Jeudy is stepping into a critical leadership role as he attempts to anchor the run defense and bring pressure up front. His presence could be key in slowing down Cincinnati’s attack.
Cincinnati, meanwhile, enters as a resilient mid‑tier Big 12 squad coming off a disappointing 5–7 season last year under coach Scott Satterfield.
The Bearcats are looking to surprise early but face an uphill battle against Nebraska’s balanced and improved roster.
Expect fireworks. ESPN’s FPI gives Nebraska a 66.2 % win probability, signaling a clear but certainly competitive edge. Betting models echo that outlook, projecting a Huskers win in the 7-10-point range.
Both SMQ and Mr. Carriker, the Dean of Nebraska podcasters, are expecting a double-digit victory. SMQ is calling for a 28-14 victory. Mr. Carriker is going further and taking the over at 35-21 and betting that the offense will hit on all cylinders.
Beyond the analytics, this game matters, a sentiment echoed by Husker fans who ranked this opener, above even big rematches like Michigan and Iowa, as the most important of the season It’s more than a game, it’s a tone‑setter. Nebraska fans expect the Huskers to be 3-0 heading into the Michigan game.
Game details: Thursday, August 28 at 8 PM CT / 9 PM ET, broadcast nationally on ESPN from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
In sum: Nebraska brings and explosive offense, a developing defense led by emerging leaders, and an energized fanbase. Cincinnati arrives battle-tested but with work to do. Expect an intense early-season showdown—Kansas City’s stadium should be electric.
