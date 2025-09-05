The Akron Zippers Will Get Stuck in the Land of Corn!
The bowl-banned, zip-less Zips from Akron bring a big basket of scheduling bravery into this weekend’s clash with the Cornhuskers. Fresh off a shutout loss to Wyoming, the Zipless enter the game as 34.5-point underdogs.
Or maybe - just maybe - this “Jake Paul versus Nate Robinson” football game will end up as a trap game for Nebraska. Akron has the ultimate Lloyd ”so you’re tellin’ me there’s a chance” Christmas sense of optimism. Is this Georgia Southern 2.0?
The big question: Is Nebraska more like Jake Paul (still waiting to see if it’s real) or Terence Crawford (oh, we know it’s real). While SMQ is as optimistic as ever that this team is the real deal, we’re still waiting on proof. Saturday will give us some clues!
The second big question is whether Nebraska - with more than 120,000 beer cans in the house - will run out of beer. The SMQ team puts the over/under at halftime, as it’s the first time alcohol sales have been allowed in Memorial Stadium for a football game AND it’s a night game. The crowd will come ready!
For Nebraska, this game should give the team a chance to work out the kinks both offensively and defensively. For Akron, it’s a chance to shock the football world and/or make sure that too many kids don’t get hurt.
Overall, the SMQ team thinks the Cornhuskers will both cover the 34.5-point spread AND the over of 47.5 points.
Prediction - Nebraska 56, Zipless 7.
