All Eyes Turn to Michigan After Nebraska Stomps HCU
Huskers improve to 3-0 as they move into conference play.
In this story:
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s dominating win over Houston Christian and look ahead to the long-awaited Michigan game.
- For an 11am kickoff after a massive win over Akron last weekend, both the team and the crowd still brought the energy.
- The Dane Key coming out party.
- Defense dominates, but much stiffer tests await.
- Do we need to worry about the front seven on defense going into Big Ten play?
- Starters out by halftime.
- Is Kwinten Ives the #2 running back?
- Dylan Raiola shines again, and backup quarterback TJ Lateef continues to impress.
- Cortez Mills, Rex Guthrie, and plenty of other young guys shine.
After the large – and expected – victory, all of Husker Nation anxiously turns their focus to Michigan this week. It’s a huge opportunity for the Big Red as they look to continue their momentum in Matt Rhule’s third year.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
