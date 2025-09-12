Analytics Preview: Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Houston Christian
A week after posting one of the most dominant games on both sides of the ball in program history, the Huskers get a chance to repeat the effort against what is perhaps an even worse opponent: Houston Christian.
Nebraska doesn’t have much to prove in this after its dominant win versus Akron. The most crucial thing Nebraska can do is get out of this game with its starters healthy before a big matchup with Michigan in Lincoln to start Big Ten play.
Dylan Raiola finished the Akron game with one of the best passing performances in school history. The offense was playing so well that even backup quarterback TJ Lateef was able to get some significant playing time. The Nebraska quarterback unit is currently playing among the best in the country. The Huskers rank 9th in the nation for total passing EPA. Both Raiola and Lateef should be able to pad their stats in this game.
Huskers running back Emmett Johnson posted his third 100+ yard rushing game since Dana Holgorsen took over as offensive coordinator. He has an excellent opportunity for a fourth 100-yard game, but the Houston Christian run defense is 5th in the FCS for yards allowed per rush at just 2.04. However, the Huskers pipeline is up for the challenge. The Huskers’ line yards (a metric that divides rushing yardage between the offensive line and ball carrier) rank in the top 20 of FBS college football.
Houston Christian starting quarterback Jake Weir is a long-time SEC backup at Mississippi State. He played four seasons for the Bulldogs (although he never appeared in a game) before transferring to play his final season for the Huskies. Despite his experience in the SEC, the Houston Christian offense ranks just 67th in the FCS for yards per game.
The Houston Christian rushing attack exploded in its game one matchup – NAIA Arkansas Baptist. Xai’Shaun Edwards rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns while backup running back Darryle Evans added three more touchdowns on the ground. However, against an FCS opponent, these two were stifled in the rushing game, combining for just 65 yards and no touchdowns. If an FCS opponent was too much for their rushing offense, the Huskers will be a major challenge for them.
The Huskers’ defense should again be able to dominate this game. If they manage another shutout, it would be just the 65th time a team has two shutouts in the same season during the playoff era. The Blackshirts are 15th in the nation in EPA per play against the pass but rank 130th in the same metric against the rush. I don’t think they get a second consecutive shutout, but only the backup defenders should give up any points against the Huskies.
The goals for the Huskers against Houston Christian are the same as they were against Akron – stay healthy, give some backup players experience, and see who can contribute to winning games later in the season. This is another opportunity for players to build confidence in themselves and each other. The schedule is about to get a lot harder, so the Huskers and their fans should enjoy what should be an easy win.
