A New Bell Cow Back in the Beef State
The Nebraska running back is one of the most iconic positions in college football. Legends like Mike Rozier, Lawrence Phillips, Ahman Green, and Ameer Abdullah have all lined up in the backfield for the Huskers over the years.
Lately, it has been a notably quiet position. In fact, a running back has been the leading rusher for Nebraska in just two of the last five seasons. The reasons for this shift are clear: in the Big Ten era, Nebraska’s quarterbacks have been a major part of the running game. Adrian Martinez (2020) and Taylor Martinez (2011) both had seasons where they accounted for over 30% of the team's rushing yards. This has certainly eaten into the workload of the Huskers' running backs over the last fifteen years.
Thursday night in Kansas City may have represented the return of something not seen in Nebraska for a while: the bell cow running back.
Emmett Johnson: the New Workhorse
With Nebraska moving to a more pocket-passing offense with the arrival of Dylan Raiola, the running backs will shoulder the rushing load. In 2024, the workload was divided fairly evenly among the backs, overall. Dante Dowdell, the early-season workhorse, finished the season with almost a third of the Huskers' carries, whereas Emmett Johnson, Dana Holgorsen’s preferred back, received about 27% of the rushing attempts.
However, against Cincinnati, Johnson had 25 carries, becoming the first Husker to do so since Anthony Grant against Indiana in 2022. That season, Grant was the only Husker in the Big Ten era to receive over half of the team’s carries. He was also the only Husker in the Big Ten era to account for over 60% of the team’s rushing yards with 915 that year.
Only two other players have been responsible for over 40% of Nebraska’s total rushes for a season: Ameer Abdullah (48.7% in 2013, 45.6% in 2014) and Rex Burkhead (47.8% in 2011). If Johnson continues to receive 25 carries per game, he'd break Lawrence Phillips’ record of 286 carries set in 1994. He'd also likely join Le’Veon Bell as the only Big Ten player since 2011 to have over 70% of his team's carries in a single season.
That many carries aren't in the best interest of Johnson or the coaching staff in 2025. For Johnson, that type of wear and tear would limit his NFL prospects. The risk of injury from that volume is also a threat to Nebraska’s rushing attack in 2025. Matt Rhule stated on Monday that backup running backs Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee will see more work in future games.
If one of these two can't emerge as a reliable backup, other positions may have to get involved with the Huskers’ running attack. In 2024, 10 non-running backs had at least one carry for Nebraska—tied for 4th in the nation. This strategy is no stranger to Dana Holgorsen, as only one player in college football history has finished his career with 3,000+ receiving yards and 1,000+ rushing yards: West Virginia’s Tavon Austin. Jacory Barney Jr. could become a similar player for the Huskers.
After only having one 1,000-yard running back over the last 10 seasons, Nebraska looks like it will have another in 2025. Johnson is a talented player and will lead the way for an inexperienced group of running backs. Even if a reliable second back emerges, a healthy Johnson will likely receive the majority of the carries for the Huskers. 2025 could be the next special season by a Husker running back.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.