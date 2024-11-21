Analytics Preview: Nebraska Football vs. Wisconsin
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule told reporters and fans that he doesn’t think the Huskers are cursed on Monday. As someone who’s only been a Husker for two years, it might not seem that way to him. But to fans who have been around the program for the last seven (or 10, 16, or even 23 years), it does feel like the Huskers are cursed.
This week represents one of the Husker's biggest curses in program history. The Wisconsin Badgers hold a ten-game winning streak over Nebraska football. This streak is tied for Nebraska’s third-longest losing streak to a single opponent in program history. Only Oklahoma’s 16-game win streak (1943-58) and Pittsburgh’s 12-game streak (1927-38) are longer.
Both Wisconsin and Nebraska have struggled to pass the ball this year. Wisconsin is ranked 113th in the nation, with an average of -0.12 EPA per drop back, just behind Purdue. Badger quarterback Braedyn Locke has thrown an interception in seven straight games and has had nine touchdowns to nine interceptions on the year. He’s only managed to pass the 60% mark in completion percentage twice this season – against Purdue and Rutgers. The Husker secondary needs a bounce-back game, which could be a great opportunity.
Nebraska’s passing game improved versus USC; its EPA per drop back (-0.06) was the best since the Purdue game (0.26). However, the Wisconsin passing defense is stout, ranking third in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed 164.8. While defending the pass, the Badger's defense allowed -0.09 EPA per drop back, the 35th-best in the country. Wisconsin is second to last in the Big Ten in interceptions. This is an excellent game for NU QB Dylan Raiola to be a game manager and end his streak of interceptions thrown.
Wisconsin has been able to move the ball well on the ground this season, averaging 169 yards rushing per game, good for sixth in the Big Ten. However, it hasn’t picked up many meaningful yards, ranking 80th in the country in EPA/rush at just 0.01. Tawee Walker ranks sixth in the Big Ten in carries and 4th in touchdowns, operating as a bellcow back for the Badgers. The Wisconsin running game hasn’t been explosive outside of some big plays from Cade Yacamelli in limited opportunities against lower levels of competition.
The Huskers' ground game could push them back into the win column this week. The Huskers rank 43rd in the nation at 0.08 EPA per rush, while the Badger defense is 98th in the country, allowing 0.07 EPA per rush. The Nebraska offensive line has done a good job opening holes for rushers, ranking Nebraska in the 97th percentile for line yards, but the Huskers are in only the 21st percentile for explosive run rate.
Dante Dowdell’s carry distribution chart is an excellent example of this in the Husker's ground game. He consistently is getting 2-4 yards on his carries but plummets after five yards. Dana Holgorsen’s comments about getting the wide receivers more involved in blocking should inspire some hope that Nebraska can start turning 4-yard carries into 24-yard carries.
Nebraska punter Brian Buschini could be an X-factor in this game. Wisconsin’s offense ranks 100th in the nation in available yard percentage (how many yards a team gets from how many were possible based on starting field position). The Husker's defense ranks 33rd in yard percentage allowed. If Buschini can force some long fields for Wisconsin, it could result in a big gain in field position for the Nebraska offense’s next drive.
I like how Nebraska matches up with its opponent for the third week in a row. All season, the run game has seemed ready to break a big run, but it hasn’t panned out. With Dana Holgorsen’s commitment to having his wide receivers block, the running backs might finally be able to break off a big run this season. I expect the defense will force at least two turnovers in this game, and the Huskers will get a close win.
