Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football's Charlie McBride on Winning Close Games & More
Charlie McBride, three-time national champion as Nebraska football's defensive coordinator, discusses how to turn the corner on winning close games, big games and games in November. The Huskers' defense has played well overall but struggled in big moments, Coach McBride details what's going on, including some miscommunication in Nebraska's secondary. Still, Coach McBride believes Nebraska will two more games. A few of Charlie's responses caught Adam off guard, which led to some brutally honest moments, as well as some absolutely hilarious moments.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
