Will Nebraska Finally Get the Badger Off Their Back?
It’s another View from the Blandstands, with the Omaha World Herald’s Evan Bland joining the Common Fans to talk about the latest Husker news and look ahead to Wisconsin.
- Discussing Matt Rhule’s comments from the weekly press conference.
- With 105 man roster limits coming next season, Nebraska will have no choice but to cut players in the offseason.
- Rhule’s assessment of Dana Holgorsen’s offense.
- Comments about players not doing their jobs.
- Necessity of Nebraska getting to a bowl game.
- Re-hashing the multiple crazy plays that defined the USC game.
- Dana Holgorsen’s comments about poor WR blocking and RBs missing holes.
- Discussing belief vs. hope.
- Expanded role for Heinrich Haarberg?
- Where does Nebraka fit in the playoff era of college football? What should the expectation be for Husker fans be year-in and year-out.
Plus, looking ahead to Wisconsin.
- Battle of the dysfunctional programs.
- Badgers have fired their OC and will call plays by committee.
- Head coach Luke Fickell feeling the urgency.
- Still time for Nebraska to flip the script on this season.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
