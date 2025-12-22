Another Nebraska Quarterback is Entering the Transfer Portal

Nebraska football's quarterback room is getting thinner by the day.

Marcos Davila, a redshirt freshman, is set to enter the transfer portal. The Husker quarterback confirmed the news by sharing reports of his departure on social media.

Nebraska QB Marcos Davila is entering the transfer portal, a source tells me and @chris_hummer.



The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Texas native was a Class of 2024 four-star recruit. Threw for 9,101 yards and 93 touchdowns during his high school career. pic.twitter.com/MpXwsFwP6h — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 22, 2025

Davila spent just one season in Lincoln, playing in the blowouts against Akron and Houston Christian. Prior to NU, he spent a redshirt season at Purdue. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

A four-star prospect out of Midland Legacy High School in Texas, Davila threw for 9,101 yards and 93 touchdowns during his prep career. He had consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons as a junior and senior while throwing 66 touchdowns in those two seasons.

Davila's offer list out of high school included Purdue, Miami (FL), TCU, Texas A&M, Colorado, Baylor, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, and more. He originally committed to the Horned Frogs before flipping to the Boilermakers.

Known Transfer Portal Departures

Davila is the seventh known Husker set to enter the transfer portal next month, which runs Jan. 2-15. There is no longer a spring window later in the year.

The others are defensive back Malcolm Hartzog, defensive back Preston Okafor, defensive lineman Maverick Noonan, running back Jamarion Parker, safety Caden VerMaas, and quarterback Dylan Raiola. Out of that group, only Hartzog and Raiola were starters, with both having their 2025 campaigns come to a close prematurely via injuries.

The Quarterback Room

Nebraska's quarterback room is losing the majority of its talent from this fall.

22-game starter Raiola suffered a season-ending injury against USC in game nine of the 2025 campaign. That aided the speculation that he would eventually leave, which became official this month.

Davila finally made the depth chart in the absence of Raiola. On the three-deep for the Las Vegas Bowl, he was listed as an OR with senior Jalyn Gramstad behind true freshman TJ Lateef.

#Huskers depth chart for the Las Vegas Bowl vs. No. 15 Utah pic.twitter.com/nMyZirl6J8 — Kaleb Henry (@iKalebHenry) December 19, 2025

The only other quarterbacks listed on the roster include junior Luke Longval and redshirt freshman Bode Soukup. Longval participated in Senior Day activities ahead of the Iowa game, signalling his potential departure as well.

With likely just Lateef and the in-state product Soukup returning, head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen have both been consistent in their messaging about going after multiple transfer portal quarterbacks. Nebraska will need them in 2026, not only to compete for the starting position but also for much-needed depth at such an important position.

