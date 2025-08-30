Breaking Down Nebraska’s 20-17 Win vs. Cincinnati
After a slow start in the first quarter, Nebraska responded with 13 unanswered points, highlighted by Nyziah Hunter’s 5-yard circus catch to put the Huskers up 13-3. During the offseason, third year head coach Matt Rhule emphasized playing clean football and dominating on both sides of the ball, and that focus was on full display Thursday night as the Huskers totaled for over 350 yards of total offense while coming away with two turnovers on the defense.
Pass Defense
Nebraska's revamped defense under defensive coordinator John Butler held the Bearcats to just 69 passing yards, as Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby completed only 13 of 25 attempts with one interception. The Huskers forced two turnovers and dominated time of possession, holding Cincinnati’s offense to just 20 minutes compared to Nebraska’s 39
Run Defense
Butler's defense struggled to stop the run against the Bearcats rushing attack, led by quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Cincinnati’s running backs added over 100 yards of their own, giving the Bearcats more than 202 total yards on the ground. Despite the struggle, DeShon Singleton and Williams Nwaneri made their presence felt in the backfield and on the line of scrimmage, combining for 14 tackles and a tackle for loss.
Dylan Raiola
Second-year quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for over 240 yards and two touchdowns, completing 78% of his passes in the Huskers win over the Bearcats. Raiola showed major growth, staying calm in the pocket while making plays outside the numbers. His ability to escape the pocket and make plays on the run made him a serious dual threat, forcing Cincinnati’s defense to think twice about blitzing or dropping into zone coverage.
Nyziah Hunter
Transfer portal addition Nyziah Hunter, from the University of California, had himself a night against the Bearcats, hauling in six receptions for 65 yards and one touchdown. The 6-foot-1 wideout impressed with his explosiveness, physicality, and ability to win contested catches. Raiola and Hunter connected all over the field–between the hashes, outside the numbers, and in the red zone–and it looks like a connection Nebraska fans will be hearing about throughout the season.
Emmett Johnson
After redshirting his freshman year, junior running back Emmett Johnson ran all over Cincinnati’s defense on Thursday night. He rushed for over 100 yards and caught seven passes for 27 yards, showcasing his elusiveness and ability to break tackles. Johnson emerged as a threat for the Huskers in both the rushing and passing game.
Nebraska looks to build on its 20-17 win over Cincinnati as they host Akron, with many expecting the Huskers to clean up their rush defense, continue creating turnovers, and keep the chains moving on offense. Head coach Matt Rhule has high expectations for this new-look Nebraska roster, aiming not only for a second straight bowl appearance but also to push for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.